Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Aubrey Plaza Describes Her Strange Relationship With Her Fans
Here's a look at how actor Aubrey Plaza categorizes and describes her strange relationship with her many fans over the years.
Foo Fighters to carry on, but as a ‘different band’ after Taylor Hawkins’ death
The Foo Fighters will continue as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year, although it will be a “different” group, they have said. In a statement posted on Instagram at the weekend, the rock band called 2022 “the most difficult and tragic year” that they had known.
James Corley, Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder, Dead in Apparent Suicide
James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the Dave & Buster’s restaurant and entertainment chain, has died in an apparent suicide, according to reports. He was 72. According to ABC affiliate WFAA, officers with the Dallas Police Department responding to the scene at Corley’s home near White Rock Lake on Jan. 2 found a man with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The man was taken to hospital where he later died. Corley’s family later confirmed his identity to the WFAA. “Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain,”...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will return this summer
“Yellowstone” viewers will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of Season 5. Paramount Network revealed the news during the midseason finale on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer with viewers. “Yellowstone,” which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, premiered in 2018....
Sherlock Holmes joins a first Oscar winner and the ‘ice cream’ song in the public domain
A Sherlock Holmes collection, the first film to win the Oscars’ top prize and a classic ditty by Irving Berlin are among the thousands of books, films and musical compositions entering the US public domain in 2023. When a piece of art enters the public domain, it means no...
