Georgia State

thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
TheDailyBeast

James Corley, Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder, Dead in Apparent Suicide

James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the Dave & Buster’s restaurant and entertainment chain, has died in an apparent suicide, according to reports. He was 72. According to ABC affiliate WFAA, officers with the Dallas Police Department responding to the scene at Corley’s home near White Rock Lake on Jan. 2 found a man with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” The man was taken to hospital where he later died. Corley’s family later confirmed his identity to the WFAA. “Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain,”...
DALLAS, TX
Idaho8.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will return this summer

“Yellowstone” viewers will have to wait until summer to see the conclusion of Season 5. Paramount Network revealed the news during the midseason finale on Sunday, sharing a teaser trailer with viewers. “Yellowstone,” which stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser, premiered in 2018....

