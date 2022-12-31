ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Ex-Gov. Doug Ducey's border wall crumbles and falls … on your wallet

Opinion: The state agreed to take down the former governor's $100 million shipping container publicity stunt. With estimates of millions more to dismantle it. In the end, former Gov. Doug Ducey was that guy who invites you and all your friends to dinner at the priciest restaurant in town, orders champagne, caviar, surf and turf and the most decadent dessert on the menu … then walks out before the check arrives.
Ahwatukee Foothills News

PetWellClinic offers basic care with less hassle, expense

Most pet owners are well aware of long wait times to get appointments at local veterinary offices and hospitals and daunting bills once their fuzzy family member has been seen. But now, a new walk-in, non-emergency veterinary care center, PetWellClinic, opened on Dec. 7 on Chandler Boulevard near South 50th...
