Opinion: The state agreed to take down the former governor's $100 million shipping container publicity stunt. With estimates of millions more to dismantle it. In the end, former Gov. Doug Ducey was that guy who invites you and all your friends to dinner at the priciest restaurant in town, orders champagne, caviar, surf and turf and the most decadent dessert on the menu … then walks out before the check arrives.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO