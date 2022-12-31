This colourful home makeover has space for kitchen discos

Having viewed several properties within a mile radius of Grimsby town centre, first-time buyers Leila and Joe fell for the cheapest and most dated house of all.

‘We rented on and off for years and got travelling out of our systems, so we were ready to buy our first home,’ says Leila. ‘Our previous house was on the rural outskirts, and we wanted to be more central.’ As Leila had always loved her aunty’s spacious London terrace and Joe had grown up in a period home, the couple wanted a characterful house.

The owners: Leila Davidson ( @zephs_house ), an HR advisor, and her partner, Joe Peddie, a civil and structural engineer, live here with cats Zephyr and Laszlo

The property: A three-bedroom period townhouse, built around 1904, in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire

Project cost: £20,474

Luckily, the three-bedroom Victorian house they fell for had ‘good bones’ with central heating and a new roof, but also bags of potential to give it their own stamp.

‘On the day we moved in, Joe’s nana was ripping up the worn carpets in the dining room,’ says Leila. ‘And the first weekend I started with an easy job by painting

the downstairs toilet. Then we decorated our bedroom in a pale stone grey and painted the floorboards white to create a sanctuary from all the building work we had planned.’

Leila and Joe fell for the 'good bones' of the Victorian home (Image credit: Katie Lee)

A few months later, the dining room, tiny kitchen and utility were knocked through to create one long kitchen-diner. The ceiling was vaulted and skylights added, while a window and side door were blocked up to give more scope for placing kitchen units and furniture.

‘There was a chair here before but we’d always fight over it,’ says Leila. ’The space wasn’t suitable for a sofa as it would be parallel with the kitchen and create one big line, so a snuggler was the best option as it can be angled and we can both sit on it.’ Snuggle chair, Snug . Cushions, Furn . ‘Peace Now’ print, ‘You Say You Want a Revolution’ Exhibition at the V&A (Image credit: Katie Lee)

After contacting lots of tradespeople, the couple chose a builder recommended by one of Leila’s best friends. However, there were several challenges during the four-month project. A damp proof course was an unexpected cost, and Joe had to fit the bi-fold doors with his dad because the builder wasn’t comfortable installing an unfamiliar product that Leila had sourced.

As this wall doesn’t join any neighbours, it was the perfect spot for the record player as the music can still be heard in the neighbouring dining room. ‘I painted the geometric mural four years ago, and have since added the neon sign for a nightclub feel,’ says Leila. ‘It ties in the green and mustard we have dotted around the house.' Pendant lights, Swoon . Dining table, chairs and record player stand, Ikea . Black crockery, Matalan . Neon sign, Neon Beach (Image credit: Katie Lee)

With a galley kitchen in the middle, the new space flows so much better. ‘We regularly have family over for Sunday tea and we love games nights with friends,’ says Leila. ‘It’s lovely being able to prep in the kitchen while chatting, and we can shift the table for late-night kitchen discos.’

Leila and Joe chose handleless high gloss units as the wipeable surfaces are easy to look after. ‘We also wanted an element of natural wood with the worktops,’ she explains. ‘It’s a bit more high maintenance, but we sand it down every year and reseal it.’ Kitchen units , Wren Kitchens (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Shortly afterward, the front living room was knocked through to the dining room by the same team, with structural engineer Joe working out calculations for a new steel beam.

The gallery of black and white photos, taken on Leila and Joe’s travels, was inspired by one of the homes they viewed and creates a real talking point. The lighting took careful consideration. ‘I wanted something contemporary but big enough to make a statement, and to look like a piece of art when it’s not switched on,’ says Leila. Dining table, Swoon . Dining chairs, Amazon . Ceiling light, Made. Rug, Ebay (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Previously, the room had a dado rail with red and magnolia walls — this was removed, the walls replastered, and the floorboards sanded. A jammed bay window was restored to working order.



‘We were going to add a picture rail and paint it white above, but Joe wanted to go dark right up to the coving,’ says Leila. ‘I’m so pleased we did in the end as it feels really cocooning.’ Smoked glass ball lamp, Ikea . Tall vases, Facebook Marketplace. Round mirror, Select Mirrors (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Over the years, the couple have honed their daring and bold interior style, which mixes contemporary with traditional. ‘We love the period features and wanted to restore as much as we could while also making our home feel modern,’ says Leila. ‘The living room and bedroom at the front are just for me and Joe to relax in, so we went for dark, cosy colours, whereas the back of the house was kept bright, colourful and fun. I enjoy telling family and friends my decor ideas and waiting for their reactions!’

After three years with pale grey walls, the success of the dark living room encouraged Leila and Joe to go dark in their bedroom, too. ‘We call it the “womb room” as it’s so cocooning and relaxing,’ says Leila. ‘We’ve kept the area above the bed bare, so the alcoves are the points of focus.’ Walls painted in Forever and Ever, Coat Paints . Bed, Crazy Price Beds . Orange duvet cover, La Redoute . Grey throw, Ikea (Image credit: Katie Lee)

Now the only pieces of furniture remaining from their previous property are

the brown leather sofa in the living room and Peacock chair in the main bedroom. ‘Most of our furniture is second-hand ,’ says Leila. ‘I’ll typically look on various home websites first, then try and find the same thing second-hand or cheaper on eBay.’

‘When we walked in and saw the original tiled flooring, that was the clincher for us,’ says Leila. ‘Adding a striped runner and painting the staircase and Anaglypta wallpaper black has enhanced the flow of the house. Everything ties together now.’ Stairs painted in Rebel (custom mix with added black pigment), Crown Paints. Large art print, handmade (Image credit: Katie Lee)

While Joe’s favourite space is the living room, where he had the most creative input, Leila’s is the hallway , with its daring black paintwork, fun striped runner, and original floor tiles. ‘It just feels so true to our style and the period of the house,’ she says. ‘It’s an instant wow factor every time we come in.’

With a recent garden makeover completing their renovation journey, Leila

and Joe can’t imagine moving for a very long time. ‘We’ve put our absolute

hearts into this home, there’s been blood, sweat, and tears,’ says Leila.

‘We’ve created our dream home and I’d be absolutely gutted to leave.’

Leila and Joe toyed with the idea of going more traditional to match the era of the house, but were drawn to contemporary styles. ‘After considering a vibrant cobalt blue, the pink walls were a bit of a wild card,’ says Leila. ‘They contrast really well against the black hardware and marble vanity top.’ Walls painted in Hearts Affire, Valspar . Vanity unit, basin and tap, all Lusso Stone . Mirror, Bathroom Mountain . Framed illustration, Etsy (Image credit: Katie Lee)

