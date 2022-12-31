Read full article on original website
Artist of the Week: Alasdair Kent
British-Australian Tenor Makes Wiener Staatsoper Debut in Rossini Masterpiece. Happy 2023! With the arrival of the new year, the Wiener Staatsoper will continue to celebrate with a revival of Rossini’s masterful comedy “Il Barbiere di Siviglia.” The production will feature a mix of veteran performers and rising stars, including Alasdair Kent, who will make his company debut as he continues his rise in the opera world.
The New York Virtuoso Singers to Showcase ‘American Invention’
The New York Virtuoso Singers are set to present “American Invention” on Feb. 19, 2022 at Christ & St. Stephen’s Church. The performance, which will be conducted by Harold Rosenbaum, will feature music by Anthony Davis, Tania León, Peter Zummo, Elena Ruehr, William McClelland, Florence Price, David Patterson, Annea Lockwood, Jessie Montgomery, Mari Esabel Valverde, Nancy Wertsch, Edie Hill, William Billings, Lowell Mason, Charles Ives, Henry Cowell, Milton Babbitt, and arrangement by William Appling; there will be world premieres by Ruehr, Davis, McClelland, Zummo, Hill, Patterson, and León.
Obituary: Belgian Composer Wim Henderickx Passes at Age 60
Belgian composer Wim Henderickx has passed away at the age of 60. The Belgian composer was born in Lier on March 17, 1962, and kicked off his musical journey as jazz and rock drummer. He would study percussion and composition at the Royal Conservatoire Antwerp and then studied sonology at IRCAM and at the Royal Conservatory of The Hauge.
Eun Sun Kim to Lead Christian Spuck & Dutch National Opera & Ballet’s ‘Messa da Requiem’
The Dutch National Opera & Ballet is set to present “Messa da Requiem” starting on February 9, 2023. The showcase, which runs for a total of 12 performances through Feb. 25, presents a reimagined exploration of Verdi’s famed “Requiem” through the eyes of Christian Spuck, who will direct and choreograph the piece. Per an official press release, “drawing on a refined abstract movement idiom, [Spuck] steers clear of the religious associations of hell and damnation. Instead, he brings universal human emotions associated with death to the fore, addressing sorrow, fear of the unknown and anger about the fragility of human existence in an impressive mix of vocal music and dance.”
Obituary: Soprano Jan Grissom Dies at 63
On Dec. 24, 2022, American soprano Jan Grissom has died at the age of 63. Grissom was a graduate of the University of Houston and the University of North Alabama. The soprano began her career in 1985 as a Houston Grand Opera Studio Artist. She then went on to perform in the United States and in Europe. Most notably, she sang with the Hamburg State Opera and made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1991 as Oscar in “Un Ballo in Maschera.” With the company, she also sang the role of Musetta in “La Bohème” in 2002.
Obituary: Tenor Nigel Douglas Passes at 93
British tenor Nigel Douglas passed away at the age of 93. Most famous for creating numerous roles throughout his career, Douglas was born on May 9, 1929 at Torry Hill. He studied in Vienna where his career kicked off in 1959 as Rodolfo in “La Bohème.” He made his debut at the Opernhaus Zürich in 1964 and appeared at such companies as the Vienna Volksoper, Scottish Opera, and Welsh Nation Opera.
Obituary: Composer & Critic Bayan Northcott Dies at 82
Born on April 24, 1940, Northcott read English at Oxford University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Oxford in 1962. He then taught English from 1964 to 1970 and developed an interest in composition. He went on to study at the University of Southampton, where his instructors included Goehr and Jonathan Harvey.
Elenora Buratto & Fabio Sartori to Lead Teatro La Fenice’s 2023 New Year’s Eve Concert
The Teatro La Fenice has announced the soloists for its 2023 New Year’s Eve concert. Following the success of the 2022 concert, the company announced that Fabio Luisi will lead the concert with soloists Eleonora Buratto and Fabio Sartori. Tickets for the concert will be on sale on Feb. 15, 2023.
Giacomo Sagripanti Joins Gran Teatre del Liceu’s ‘Tosca’
The Gran Teatre del Liceu has announced that Giacomo Sagripanti will conduct some performances of “Tosca.”. The company said that due Maestro Henrik Nánási has suffered an injury to his left shoulder and, in order not to burden it, Sagripanti will take over the performances on Jan. 5, 8, 11, 12, 14, 17, and 20.
Wiener Staatsoper Announces New Cast Change for ‘Il Barbiere di Siviglia’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” performance on Jan. 3. The company said that Stefan Astakhov will sing the role of Figaro replacing Boris Pinkhasovich. Astakhov has performed at the Wroclaw Opera, the Prague National Theatre, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, and at...
Christine Rice Receives New Year’s Honour from the King
Mezzo-soprano Christine Rice has received the MBE in the New Year Honours. The honour was presented by his Majesty The King who is recognizing a host of leading and influential figures in music. Rice is receiving the honour for her services to opera. She is among others who include musical...
Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov Set for Taiwan Concert
Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov are set to present a concert with the National Symphony Orchestra in Taiwan. The singers will perform on March 5, which will be part of an Asian tour. It was previously announced stops that Netrebko and Eyvazov will also sing in Hong Kong on March 9 and 11, 2023.
