On Dec. 24, 2022, American soprano Jan Grissom has died at the age of 63. Grissom was a graduate of the University of Houston and the University of North Alabama. The soprano began her career in 1985 as a Houston Grand Opera Studio Artist. She then went on to perform in the United States and in Europe. Most notably, she sang with the Hamburg State Opera and made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1991 as Oscar in “Un Ballo in Maschera.” With the company, she also sang the role of Musetta in “La Bohème” in 2002.

