Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
shefinds

The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
Tyla

People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function

Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.

