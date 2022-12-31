Read full article on original website
Related
How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps
We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
6 small space decorating ideas we’re copying
Be inspired by these small spaces that make a big impact with a few savvy decor details. Featuring tiny nooks and compact kitchens, these small rooms are super stylish
These 9 products will basically organize your bedroom for you
These nine organization products for your bedroom will help you keep your sleeping quarters clean and clutter-free. Including baskets, shelves, and hooks, shop these handy picks
This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
Stylists reveal 12 items from your winter wardrobe you should get rid of
From cottagecore to cropped sweaters, fashion experts explained which pieces people can start replacing from their closets for the season.
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
Popculture
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Is It Cheaper To Run Space Heaters Or Central Heat?
It's shaping up to be an expensive winter in the United States, with many households likely to spend more on energy in 2022-23 compared with recent winters, according to the U.S. Energy Information...
If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire
The coin is worth a lot more than its face value.
How to organize a small, messy kitchen
Trying to organize this small space so that it's efficient and neat looking often seems like an ongoing battle.
Walmart is practically giving away this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for $8 at its holiday sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. During Walmart's Deals for Days holiday sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly,...
Apparently We’ve Been Using Paper Towel Rolls Wrong Our Whole Lives
This is a great way to save a few bucks.
The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
People are only just realising that sinks have a secret function
Social media users are divided over a TikToker's revelatory 'best life hack'. Prepare to have a whole lot more respect for your standard kitchen sink:. You're scrolling on TikTok, aimlessly flicking your way through viral dances, cute dog videos and then you strike gold. There's nothing better than finding a...
A retail worker claims that workers wear clothing from the store and put them back on the rack without washing
Clothes for salePhoto byDiego Torres Silvestre from Sao Paulo, Brazil; CC-BY-2.0 A question that shoppers always have is whether you should wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time. And the answer is almost always yes. Studies have shown that new clothes can be dirtier than they look.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
Woman shares simple hack to heat up your room without turning the heating on
With energy bills and the cost of living soaring this winter, many of us are looking for ways to cut costs and save money where we can. When it comes to energy bills, simple tricks and tips to minimise how much energy we're using can make a big difference to the bills.
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Comments / 0