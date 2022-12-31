Read full article on original website
247Sports
TCU RB Kendre Miller questionable for title game, Demercado will be ready if called upon
TCU running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the Frogs’ National Championship game against Georgia next Monday, head coach Sonny Dykes said during his Tuesday presser. The junior running back rushed for 57 yards on 8 carries in the Frogs’ 51-45 win over No. 2 Michigan before...
How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at Michigan
Penn State heads back on the road in Big Ten play when it faces Michigan in Ann Arbor Wednesday night. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of a precarious 83-79 home win over Iowa Sunday.
Some SEC Teams Share TCU's Feelings of Frustration
Columnist sums it up, but Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M among those in same boat.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
KWTX
Central Texas football family with deep ties to TCU ready to cheer on son at national championship game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Texas Christian University football player with deep roots in football and at TCU is preparing to make the trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Jake Boozer, 19, a middle linebacker at TCU...
Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship
One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska
Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Walker, Spartans rout Nebraska in restart of Big Ten play
For a long time in Tuesday night’s game against Nebraska, Malik Hall was the only member of Michigan State’s rotation to get on the floor and not get in the scoring column. Hall changed that with timing befitting a senior who wears several hats for the Spartans, including serving as their unofficial captain.
Spartans put the clamps on Huskers
It was an even fight for about the first eight minutes, but a mess of misses on the offensive end had the Huskers already facing the Standing 8 count by halftime. Eight is also how many shots made by Nebraska in the first half, which is no way to live on the hardwood and in this case had the Huskers down by 22 at that point, en route to a 74-56 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday night.
'Tickets are not cheap': TCU fans paying pretty penny for National Championship tickets
FORT WORTH, Texas — No surprise here: Tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia are looking mighty expensive. "Tickets are not cheap," TCU alum Kathy Thomas said. "[But] I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 -- so we have to go!"
TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team
FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long. Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona. “You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year
At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions
On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
tcu.edu
Horned Frogs Travel Miles to Celebrate College Football Playoff Win
Horned Frogs thrive in the desert. Tens of thousands of them descended on the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona to watch the TCU football team clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Jan. 9. Horned Frog alumni, students, faculty and staff traveled 1,043 miles … and more....
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
247Sports
Darnell Washington injury update: Kirby Smart details Georgia TE's status for CFB Playoff title game vs. TCU
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington sprained his ankle during Saturday's win over Ohio State and is questionable for the Bulldogs' national championship game appearance against TCU next week, according to coach Kirby Smart. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Look: West Linn stuns No. 1 Duncanville in Les Schwab Invitational title game (highlights)
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad and West Linn are giant killers. The night after beating No. 16 Sierra Canyon in the semifinals, the Lions road a raucous hometown crowd to an upset of No. 1 team in the nation Duncanville in the Les Schwab Invitational championship game ...
fortworthreport.org
How Hollywood, a Texas ranch and tickets to ‘Hamilton’ created a story that won’t die
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. A hot Hollywood producer, a storied Texas ranch, 30 years of experience, one hour on a Saturday morning and Alexander Hamilton: The formula for my favorite story of the year.
