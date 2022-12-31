ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at Michigan

Penn State heads back on the road in Big Ten play when it faces Michigan in Ann Arbor Wednesday night. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of a precarious 83-79 home win over Iowa Sunday.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship

One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday. Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska

Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Walker, Spartans rout Nebraska in restart of Big Ten play

For a long time in Tuesday night’s game against Nebraska, Malik Hall was the only member of Michigan State’s rotation to get on the floor and not get in the scoring column. Hall changed that with timing befitting a senior who wears several hats for the Spartans, including serving as their unofficial captain.
Spartans put the clamps on Huskers

It was an even fight for about the first eight minutes, but a mess of misses on the offensive end had the Huskers already facing the Standing 8 count by halftime. Eight is also how many shots made by Nebraska in the first half, which is no way to live on the hardwood and in this case had the Huskers down by 22 at that point, en route to a 74-56 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday night.
TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long. Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona. “You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the...
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
Horned Frogs Travel Miles to Celebrate College Football Playoff Win

Horned Frogs thrive in the desert. Tens of thousands of them descended on the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona to watch the TCU football team clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game Jan. 9. Horned Frog alumni, students, faculty and staff traveled 1,043 miles … and more....
Darnell Washington injury update: Kirby Smart details Georgia TE's status for CFB Playoff title game vs. TCU

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington sprained his ankle during Saturday's win over Ohio State and is questionable for the Bulldogs' national championship game appearance against TCU next week, according to coach Kirby Smart. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission.
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
