It was an even fight for about the first eight minutes, but a mess of misses on the offensive end had the Huskers already facing the Standing 8 count by halftime. Eight is also how many shots made by Nebraska in the first half, which is no way to live on the hardwood and in this case had the Huskers down by 22 at that point, en route to a 74-56 loss at Michigan State on Tuesday night.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO