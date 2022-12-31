Read full article on original website
TennCare to Restart Renewals
Congress sets April 1, 2023 as Medicaid renewal start date. Members should verify contact information with TennCare. Congress passed legislation which will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2023. At that time TennCare will be required to reverify the eligibility status of everyone receiving TennCare or CoverKids benefits. One of TennCare’s top priorities during this process is to make sure all eligible members do not risk a gap in health care coverage.
Tennessee’s Healthy Parks Healthy Person Program Receives National Recognition
Healthy Parks Healthy Person, an app that rewards park goers for participating in outdoor activities, has received a national award recognizing its contribution in advancing and promoting the health benefits of nature through technology. “More than 11,000 Tennesseans use this app to take their health into their own hands and...
Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber
The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee
The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Unemployment Decreases in a Majority of Tennessee Counties
November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same in 25...
TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park
TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee jointly acquired 84 acres to expand the popular recreation destination for an additional time in recent months. TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high conservation interest, the land known as “Haston Point Gulf” has long been an acquisition target for the partners.
Gov. Lee Grants Executive Clemency to 16 Individuals
On December 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals. “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency,” said Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”
Child Passenger Safety Program Receives Funding from General Motors
The Stay Seat Smart Program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt recently received funding from General Motors to address child safety seat misuse through education, community outreach and media awareness. Injuries and accidents have long been a leading cause of death for children in the United States....
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 26, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 26 to December 30, 2022. A 24-year-old Ashland City man died in Tuesday night’s head-on collision on West End Avenue. Southwest issued a statement regarding travel difficulties over the holidays. More performers were announced for NEW YEAR’S EVE...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Schedule – Week of January 2
The college basketball season starts back up in the new year. Here are the times, dates, and channels all college basketball teams will play this week. #21 Mississippi State (11-2) @ #7 Tennessee (11-2) 6 PM on ESPN2. South Carolina (7-6) @ Vanderbilt (7-6) 6 PM on SECN. Wednesday, January...
Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee
A Polar Bear Plunge is jumping into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day, on purpose. These events got started on New Year’s Day in 1904 when a swim club called the L Street Brownies jumped into Dorchester Bay in Boston, Massachusetts. That is why National Polar Bear Plunge Day takes place on January 1, but the events often take place throughout January and February all over the world.
OBITUARY: Karleen Troussen Pozorski
Karleen Troussen Pozorski, age 93, passed away on December 25, 2022, at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in St. Cloud, MN on September 14, 1929. Karleen was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Pozorski; son, Robert “Bob” Pozorski; and brother, Jack Trossen. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Sue) Trossen, Jim (Kris) Trossen; children, Barbara (Patrick) Kjosa, Susan Pozorski, Karen (John) Kunstman, Keith (Robert) Weinberg; grandchildren, Michael (April) Kjosa, Ryan (Ruth) Kjosa, Holly (Ross) Nissen, Kelly (Marc) Kjosa Hamilton, Shaun Kunstman; and great-grandchildren, Evan Kjosa, Addison Kjosa, Owen Kjosa, Raegan Nissen, Camden Nissen, Jackson Hamilton.
