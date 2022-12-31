ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rutherford Source

TennCare to Restart Renewals

Congress sets April 1, 2023 as Medicaid renewal start date. Members should verify contact information with TennCare. Congress passed legislation which will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2023. At that time TennCare will be required to reverify the eligibility status of everyone receiving TennCare or CoverKids benefits. One of TennCare’s top priorities during this process is to make sure all eligible members do not risk a gap in health care coverage.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee. WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park

TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee jointly acquired 84 acres to expand the popular recreation destination for an additional time in recent months. TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high conservation interest, the land known as “Haston Point Gulf” has long been an acquisition target for the partners.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Gov. Lee Grants Executive Clemency to 16 Individuals

On December 22, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals. “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency,” said Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Polar Bear Plunges Around Middle Tennessee

A Polar Bear Plunge is jumping into icy cold water, outside, on a chilly winter day, on purpose. These events got started on New Year’s Day in 1904 when a swim club called the L Street Brownies jumped into Dorchester Bay in Boston, Massachusetts. That is why National Polar Bear Plunge Day takes place on January 1, but the events often take place throughout January and February all over the world.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Karleen Troussen Pozorski

Karleen Troussen Pozorski, age 93, passed away on December 25, 2022, at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in St. Cloud, MN on September 14, 1929. Karleen was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Pozorski; son, Robert “Bob” Pozorski; and brother, Jack Trossen. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Sue) Trossen, Jim (Kris) Trossen; children, Barbara (Patrick) Kjosa, Susan Pozorski, Karen (John) Kunstman, Keith (Robert) Weinberg; grandchildren, Michael (April) Kjosa, Ryan (Ruth) Kjosa, Holly (Ross) Nissen, Kelly (Marc) Kjosa Hamilton, Shaun Kunstman; and great-grandchildren, Evan Kjosa, Addison Kjosa, Owen Kjosa, Raegan Nissen, Camden Nissen, Jackson Hamilton.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

