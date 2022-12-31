Read full article on original website
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
mynews4.com
Man arrested for open murder after late night shooting on Wedekind Road in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars facing open murder charges after a shooting in Reno late Monday night. Just after 11 p.m. on January 2, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 1600 block of Wedekind Road.
Update On Condition Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Plow Accident
He suffered from 'blunt chest trauma' and other injuries.
WPFO
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
FOX Reno
One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another large snowstorm this week
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe region saw almost three feet of snow fall in one day this past weekend. Now, people in the region are preparing for another storm this week.
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
2news.com
Storey County Residents Asked To Prepare For Next Winter Storm
The county says those living in higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall. Regionally, travel will be impacted by the storms including rain, snow at higher elevations and heavy winds starting this week.
kunr.org
Meet the Downtown Reno Library’s indoor jungle caretaker
The entrance to the library is lined with lush green plants with a web of leaves and branches on either side, reaching the bright skylights above. Leon Lewis has watered the greenery weekly for 20 years. “I take care of all the plants. Keep them alive,” Lewis said. Lewis...
mynews4.com
Actor Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after weather-related accident in Reno area
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Actor Jeremy Renner is in critical but stable condition after a weather-related incident in the Reno area. Deadline, a Hollywood publication, reported Sunday night Renner, 51, suffered the injuries while plowing snow on New Year's Day. A family spokesperson told Deadline Renner is with his family now and is receiving "excellent care."
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
2news.com
Some Major Roads And Highways Reopen After Winter Storm
Even though the roads are clear, black ice remains a possible issue for drivers. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to...
mynews4.com
Woman in critical condition after fight at Sparks bus stop, police seek witnesses
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department is asking for anyone who may have witnessed a fight at a local bus stop to come forward. At about 4 p.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Boulevard on the report of a fight.
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
Plumas County News
