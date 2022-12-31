ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive lineman Ashton Porter commits to Oregon

Oregon football started off the new year with another big commitment. Four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter announced his decision at halftime of the Under Armour All-American Game Tuesday. Porter played at Cy Ranch High School, where he had 15 sacks and a pick last season. He chose Oregon over Michigan...
