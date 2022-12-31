ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Black Hills State University unveils five-year university strategic plan

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Black Hills State University announced Tuesday the new five-year university strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” that marks the culmination of the past year of work for BHSU that included town halls, listening sessions, planning meetings and several drafts of the plan. The strategic...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff

STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
MEADE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Snow is likely to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Cynthia Rousseau Fischer found safe

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating Cynthia Rousseau Fischer. Cynthia is a Native American female, and her last confirmed location was the VA Ft. Meade Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 28. She drives...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City’s Dahl Arts Center taking submissions for annual photo contest

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether a beginner, professional, or somewhere in between, the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is currently accepting submissions for their 19th Annual Mountain Photo Contest. Assistant Curator Jeannie Larson has more on the event. What is the Mountain Photo contest?. According to Larson, the contest...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night

Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
KELOLAND TV

20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here

According to the description on Amazon, “Sentenced” is about a family physician who has his whole life upended by a serial killer, who has an intricate understanding of the medical establishment. The physician is forced to lean into his own understanding of the medical field to track the serial killer down, and do what law enforcement can’t.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Council will vote on Tik Tok ban on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Common Council is set to vote on the first steps in a potential ban of Tik-Tok on Tuesday. The measure proposed by Ward 3 Alderman Jason Salamun, would instruct the City Attorney to draft a resolution to ban the app from city owned devices, deactivate city run accounts and block the app on city run networks.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Applicants for Community Investment Committee needed

The Community Investment Committee makes recommendations to the Rapid City Common Council on the annual Community Development Block Grant subgrantee selections, and the annual selection of non-profit grantee recipients of the General Fund allocation made for that purpose. Citizens who are interested in applying are encouraged to submit a Citizen...
newscenter1.tv

Basecamp Kitchen brings authentic food from Nepal and India to the Black Hills

Basecamp Kitchen in downtown Spearfish features authentic cuisine from Nepal and India. Some of their special menu items include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry and naan bread that’s made with flour and baked in a tandoori oven. Check out Basecamp Kitchen’s delicious items!. Everything on the...

