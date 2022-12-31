Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
ACTS announces “A Chorus Line” as next production presented at Rapid City Central High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Advocates for Creative Theatre Students (ACTS) has announced that the Tony Award winning musical “A Chorus Line” is going to be their next production. The performance will be held at the Rapid City Central High Performing Arts Theatre from January 5-7 at...
newscenter1.tv
Black Hills State University unveils five-year university strategic plan
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Black Hills State University announced Tuesday the new five-year university strategic plan entitled “Climbing New Peaks” that marks the culmination of the past year of work for BHSU that included town halls, listening sessions, planning meetings and several drafts of the plan. The strategic...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ends Wednesday morning, followed by cold air: Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, January 3
The winter storm continues in south central and eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest snowfall is in the southeast. Icing continues in NW Iowa, where warm air at cloud level has dropped light rain onto frozen ground. There has even been some lightning, a sign that the storm is plenty intense. Tonight,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Pat West sworn in as Meade County sheriff
STURGIS – Pat West, the Meade County sheriff elect was sworn in by Judge Heidi Linngren in the commissioners room with a standing room only crowd on Friday in Sturgis. “I am extremely humbled to be here, and I was really overwhelmed at the amount of people here,” said West. “I have a lot of friends that I have worked with in law enforcement and having them here, brought back great memories and a lot of the things that I like about law enforcement and the camaraderie. Being a part of this swearing in ceremony makes me look forward to having that camaraderie with the sheriffs office employees, there are a lot of great people working there and I look forward to working with them.”
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
newscenter1.tv
2023 to start with some winter weather, but what about the rest of the week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into the first week of 2023. Temperatures will rise gradually throughout the week. We should see 40’s again by the weekend!. Will we get any precipitation?. 2023 is starting off with...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Cynthia Rousseau Fischer found safe
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating Cynthia Rousseau Fischer. Cynthia is a Native American female, and her last confirmed location was the VA Ft. Meade Hospital in Sturgis, South Dakota on Wednesday, Dec. 28. She drives...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s Dahl Arts Center taking submissions for annual photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether a beginner, professional, or somewhere in between, the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is currently accepting submissions for their 19th Annual Mountain Photo Contest. Assistant Curator Jeannie Larson has more on the event. What is the Mountain Photo contest?. According to Larson, the contest...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
newscenter1.tv
Water main break affecting 15 Rapid City residences
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A water main break in the area of West Rapid Street and 32nd Street in Rapid City affected 15 residences Tuesday morning. City utility crews responded to the break, and repairs are expected to be done sometime this afternoon. There are no traffic impacts, but...
newscenter1.tv
Wobbly Bobby: Offering drinks and games for a fun night
Nestled in downtown Rapid City, Wobbly Bobby is a pub for everyone to come together. With 48 different types of beer on draft, including a lot of local favorites, the drink menu features an excellent selection of whiskey, scotch, bourbons and a specialized cocktail menu. Take a look at what...
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old arrested after fatal rollover crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a fatal rollover crash near East North Street this weekend. According to the department, the early morning crash sent two occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say alcohol has been determined to be a factor in...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones announces that he is running for second term in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D — Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones has announced that he is running for a second term on the Rapid City Council after finishing his current three-year term. Jones says he is running for re-election to continue to serve the area he loves and make sure that all voices are heard and represented.
KEVN
Rapid City's annual Downtown Restaurant Week is almost here
newscenter1.tv
“Where there’s smoke…” Rapid City Fire Department burns slash piles in Skyline Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Expect to see smoke over Rapid City’s Skyline Drive this week. The Rapid City Fire Department is taking advantage of the fresh snow and burning slash piles as a part of their Wildfire Mitigation Program. The piles are Ponderosa pine killed by the pine...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Council will vote on Tik Tok ban on Tuesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Common Council is set to vote on the first steps in a potential ban of Tik-Tok on Tuesday. The measure proposed by Ward 3 Alderman Jason Salamun, would instruct the City Attorney to draft a resolution to ban the app from city owned devices, deactivate city run accounts and block the app on city run networks.
newscenter1.tv
Applicants for Community Investment Committee needed
The Community Investment Committee makes recommendations to the Rapid City Common Council on the annual Community Development Block Grant subgrantee selections, and the annual selection of non-profit grantee recipients of the General Fund allocation made for that purpose. Citizens who are interested in applying are encouraged to submit a Citizen...
newscenter1.tv
Basecamp Kitchen brings authentic food from Nepal and India to the Black Hills
Basecamp Kitchen in downtown Spearfish features authentic cuisine from Nepal and India. Some of their special menu items include butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, lamb curry and naan bread that’s made with flour and baked in a tandoori oven. Check out Basecamp Kitchen’s delicious items!. Everything on the...
