Missoula, MT

Flathead Beacon

Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump

A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release. Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County...
KALISPELL, MT
Idaho State Journal

Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)—A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Man shot at gas station in Kalispell Friday night

KALISPELL, Mont. - Multiple people were detained following a shooting in Kalispell Friday night. The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) reports law enforcement was dispatched to the Town Pump on W Reserve Dr. around 9:30 pm for a report of an assault with a weapon. On scene, officers found an argument...
KALISPELL, MT
crimereads.com

A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come

Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Lake Co. sheriff identifies fatal crash victim

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office released the identity of a fatal crash victim. Jordan Laven, 38, from Kalispell, was killed in a crash on Highway 83 at mile marker 73 on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Don Bell. Bell said the victim's body was transported to the...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Ballet Beyond Borders returns to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ballet Beyond Borders returns to the Dennison Theater in Missoula on Jan. 11-14. International dancers in ballet, contemporary hip hop and more will compete in the dance challenge. You also can enjoy a diplomacy conference, cooking classes, and more. Many dancers are from war-torn countries such...
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

A Legacy of Land and Lumber

When Ron Buentemeier started working in the woods in the early 1960s, there were at least nine lumber mills running in the Flathead Valley. There was American Timber out in Olney, C&C Plywood in Evergreen, and Plum Creek in Columbia Falls, to name a few. And of course, there was F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co., where Buentemeier was hired as a forester in 1962.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Officials warn residents of large bull moose in Ravalli Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County officials are urging caution in the Daly and Grantsdale areas due to a large bull moose in the area. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office sent the alert Wednesday morning. Officials remind residents not to approach the moose, remove any food sources, be aware...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
montanian.com

LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & NEWS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Abrahamson, Jamie R. Charged with felony all other offenses. Buford, Jason D. Charged with simple assault,...
LIBBY, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. launches blog tracking bills in state legislature

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s 2023 legislative session gets underway Monday, and officials in Missoula County are prepared to track hundreds of bills that could impact county operations. The county launched a blog to communicate those impacts and publicly share the county’s stance on specific bills. They expect...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation

Lake County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to withdraw from Public Law 280, a nearly 60-year-old agreement with the state over criminal jurisdiction on the Flathead Reservation. The county has objected to funding law enforcement without more support from the state, which it said is Montana’s obligation under Public Law 280. Lake County said rising […] The post Lake County passes resolution to withdraw from law enforcement agreement on Flathead Reservation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LAKE COUNTY, MT

