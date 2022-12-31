Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This MonthBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: The Area's Best Shine at the Pete & Jameer Nelson Play-by-Play Classic
CHESTER, PA - The week prior to the opening of league play has brought about some of the best matchups of the season in Pa. high school basketball. A multitude of players on the cusp of stardom and fame traveled with their respective programs to various gymnasiums and arenas all across the U.S. for a shot to play in the Scholastic Play-by-Play Classic, founded by former Lower Merion assistant coach and sports writer Jeremy Treatman.
Norristown Grad One of State’s Biggest Names in High School Sports Videography
West Chester University graduate Michael Starling (back row center) is one of the state’s biggest names in the burgeoning field of high school sports videography.(Image courtesy Inquirer.com) Norristown Area High School graduate Michael Starling is one of the state’s biggest names in the burgeoning field of high school sports...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth
Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here. Familiar Faces...
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PA
Healthy, wholesome eating is great, but some days, nothing beats a fast food meal. When that's the case, these are some of the top options when it comes to fast food spots in Philadelphia, PA.
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close
This closure adds to the other losses of businesses that the City of Brotherly Love has suffered recently. Marshall's Department Store in Center City Philadelphia, PAPhoto byGoogle Maps.
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
glensidelocal.com
Old York Road, Washington Lane temporarily closed
The Abington Township Police Department recently posted to Facebook that Old York Road and Washington Lane are temporarily closed due to a car accident. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Photo credits: Abington Township PD.
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead, Woman in Her 80s Hurt as 2023 Starts With 11 Shootings in Philly
Deadly gun violence in Philadelphia continued right from 2022 into 2023 as at least 13 people were shot and one killed in at least 11 shootings over the first 24 hours of the new year. A woman in her 80s and a 15-year-old were among those injured. Léelo en español...
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August
by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
morethanthecurve.com
Restaurant openings expected in 2023 in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Lafayette Hill, and Plymouth Meeting
There are going to be a bunch of new restaurants opening in 2023 in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Lafayette Hill, and Plymouth Meeting. Below is the rundown. Mezeh at the Whitemarsh Shopping Center has just opened softly and is holding a grand opening on January 4th. Mochi Ring Donut, a Korean...
Once homeless as a kid, new Philadelphia school board president empathizes with students’ struggles
Reginald Streater, the new president of the Philadelphia Board of Education, has a particular empathy for children in poverty because he was once homeless himself. He’s using that compassion in his strategy to navigate district schools.
PGW: No evacuations due to work in Northeast Philadelphia
PGW says there have been no evacuations due to work in Northeast Philadelphia.
Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day
PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to authorities, a large blast rocked the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia at around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, shaking homes for several blocks. Police determined it was a gas explosion that occurred in the area of East Atlantic Street and Miller Street in the River Wards neighborhood. Several homes were destroyed in the blast that sent cars and debris flying in the air. Several vehicles were destroyed in the blast that destroyed two units in the row-house-style neighborhood. Nearby homes sustained damage from flying debris. At this time, no deaths were reported. Several people The post Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
