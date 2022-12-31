ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Merion Township, PA

philadelphiasportsdigest.com

BOYS BASKETBALL: The Area's Best Shine at the Pete & Jameer Nelson Play-by-Play Classic

CHESTER, PA - The week prior to the opening of league play has brought about some of the best matchups of the season in Pa. high school basketball. A multitude of players on the cusp of stardom and fame traveled with their respective programs to various gymnasiums and arenas all across the U.S. for a shot to play in the Scholastic Play-by-Play Classic, founded by former Lower Merion assistant coach and sports writer Jeremy Treatman.
CHESTER, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Familiar Faces Emerge Behind the Mummers Broadcast Booth

Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here. Familiar Faces...
YORK, PA
glensidelocal.com

Old York Road, Washington Lane temporarily closed

The Abington Township Police Department recently posted to Facebook that Old York Road and Washington Lane are temporarily closed due to a car accident. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Photo credits: Abington Township PD.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August

by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day

PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to authorities, a large blast rocked the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia at around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, shaking homes for several blocks. Police determined it was a gas explosion that occurred in the area of East Atlantic Street and Miller Street in the River Wards neighborhood. Several homes were destroyed in the blast that sent cars and debris flying in the air. Several vehicles were destroyed in the blast that destroyed two units in the row-house-style neighborhood. Nearby homes sustained damage from flying debris. At this time, no deaths were reported. Several people The post Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

