Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
2news.com
NV Energy working to restore service to all customers
NV Energy says crews are working around the clock to restore power to northern Nevada customers. Currently under 5,000 Northern Nevada customers remain without electric service. The severe winter storm caused more than 1,000 total outages on December 31 in the Reno, Tahoe, Carson City and Minden/Gardnerville areas. Over 70,000...
KMPH.com
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
luxury-houses.net
Majestic Panoramic Lake View Tudor Castle at A Dead End Street in Zephyr Cove, Nevada is Seeking $5 Million
225 S Martin Drive Home in Zephyr Cove, Nevada for Sale. 225 S Martin Drive, Zephyr Cove, Nevada is a magnificent residence on nearly a half acre with a view expanding from Heavenly Ski Resort Valley North to Tahoe’s North Shore offering incredible unobstructed southwest exposure. This Home in Zephyr Cove offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 225 S Martin Drive, please contact Craig E Zager (Phone: 775-901-4663) at Coldwell Banker Select RE ZC for full support and perfect service.
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Over 70,000 customers were without power Sunday into Monday.
2news.com
Tahoe General Services Office closed temporarily, property taxes can be paid online
The Douglas County Treasurer would like the public to be aware that the Tahoe General Services (TGS) office located in Stateline, Nevada will be closed on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 due to weather and unsafe driving conditions. The county says it will reassess the situation on a daily basis to...
mynews4.com
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
2news.com
Dayton Warming Shelter Closed
The warming shelter in Dayton at the Dayton Senior Center located at 320 Old Dayton Valley Rd closed at 5 p.m. today, according to officials with Lyon County. The county says NV Energy has restored power to the majority of Dayton and Mound House residents and businesses. Lyon County says...
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
2news.com
Police Monitoring Truckee River, More Wintry Weather on the Way
Winter storms are affecting northern Nevada residents in many ways during the first month of 2023. The Sparks Police HOPE Team (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Team) recently posted warnings of potential flooding around the Truckee River and other flood prone areas of the city, in order to promote river safety before a storm hit on December 31, 2022.
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
2news.com
Douglas and Storey County asking area residents to prepare for next winter storm
Storey and Douglas County is asking residents to make plans for additional impacts due to the latest winter storm warnings starting Wednesday, Jan. 4. As efforts continue to remove snow and restore power, Douglas County urges residents to prepare for the next round of winter storms. According to the US...
2news.com
Thousands in northern Nevada still without power amid storm
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Over 33,000 customers, a majority of them in northern Nevada, were still without power as of Sunday afternoon thanks to a powerful snowstorm. NV Energy's website indicates the bulk of the outages are in the Reno-Sparks area. Over 19,000 in Washoe County alone had no electricity.
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
KOLO TV Reno
Warming center opens at Reno-Sparks Convention center for people without power
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Emergency Management is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures. While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of customers’ power restored by the end of today, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens with controls; around 23K still without power
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update on Jan. 2: NV Energy says just under 23,000 of its customers are without power, and they hope to have power restored to all customers by Jan. 3. JAN. 1 UPDATE: More than 35,000 people still do not have power across parts of Northern Nevada as of Sunday afternoon. The largest outages are in Washoe County and the Carson City area.
2news.com
Warming centers open in Reno and across northern Nevada
Washoe County Emergency Management is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures. While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City opens new warming shelter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City announced Monday it will be opening a new warming center amid widespread power outages and heavy snowfall. The shelter opened Monday and is located at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way. It will remain open to residents until 8:00 p.m. tonight.
