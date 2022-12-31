ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ABC7 Chicago

Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT

CLEVELAND, OH
ABC7 Chicago

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win

CLEVELAND -- Already an All-Star, Donovan Mitchell added his name to one of the NBA's most rarefied lists Monday night. Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and theCavaliersrallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime Monday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC7 Chicago

Cavs drug-tested on heels of Donovan Mitchell's 71-point night

A day after a historic 71-point game from All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing drugs Tuesday afternoon, the team confirmed to ESPN. Players are typically subject to four random tests for PEDs during the season and two during the offseason, according to the collective bargaining...
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
ABC7 Chicago

WNBA free agency 2023: Ranking the 15 best free agents

As the calendar turns to 2023, it's time to start thinking about WNBA free agency. Later this month, players and teams can begin to negotiate contracts, which can be officially signed starting on Feb. 1. Although this year's class of free agents isn't quite as top-heavy as last year's, which...
INDIANA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Bears cite 'experience' for keeping Justin Fields in lopsided loss

DETROIT -- Bears coach Matt Eberflus cited in-game experience as the reason he kept quarterback Justin Fields under center throughout the entirety of Chicago's41-10 loss to the Detroit Lionsat Ford Field. Fields completed 7 of 21 passes and finished with 30 net passing yards. The Bears were outgained 504-230 in...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Lions' D'Andre Swift scores first TDs since Dec. 4

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have had no trouble rushing for touchdowns this season, entering Sunday's action tied for third most with the New York Giantsat 19. The reason for the Lions' success has been running backJamaal Williams, who began the day with an NFL-leading 14 rushing TDs. Clinging to...
DETROIT, MI

