Suspect arrested after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police arrested a suspect after responding to a victim who was shot late Friday night.

Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 900 block of Danner Avenue at around 11 p.m. for a male victim suffering a gunshot wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

Medics transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment, dispatch said.

It is currently unknown where the bullet hit the victim and if he sustained life-threatening injuries, dispatch informed.

Dayton Police followed a lead on a suspect, but the suspect fled and caused a “short” police pursuit, dispatch said.

Officers were able to detain and arrest the suspect, dispatch stated.

The suspect was most likely being questioned by detectives, then later to be processed through Montgomery County Jail, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson surmised.

Dayton Police are currently investigating the incident.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

