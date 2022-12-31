Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game
PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
Provo Airport closed after deadly small plane crash
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Municipal Airport was closed Monday after a small plane crashed, killing one person and injuring three more. According to Brian Torgersen, Provo airport director, the airport was expected to remain closed until noon Tuesday as officials investigated the incident. Torgersen said a Provo-based...
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
Park City Mountain Resort employee killed after tree falls on chairlift line
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An employee at Park City Mountain Resort has died after officials said he fell from a chairlift when a tree fell onto the line. They said a tree fell on the Short Cut chairlift line at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday. An on-duty employee was riding the lift and became unseated before falling at least 25 feet.
Man in wheelchair seen on Redwood Road due to sidewalks not cleared of snow
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man in a wheelchair was forced to ride in the road Tuesday morning because the sidewalks were not cleared of snow. He was seen at 4100 South and Redwood Road. “I started noticing the sidewalks all the way up to work and saying, 'oh...
Semi truck hit by oncoming train after going off freeway, onto tracks
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — A driver sustained minor injuries after officials said their semi truck was hit by a train. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the truck was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near mile post 176 when it went off the roadway and came to a stop on the train tracks.
Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
SLCPD officer arrested in Weber County, placed on administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was reportedly placed on administrative leave after being arrested by an officer with an outside agency. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed with 2News that their officer was pulled over Friday in...
Man in 70s dies after suffering medical issue at Park City Resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man in his 70s died while skiing at Park City Resort in Summit County. Captain Andrew Wright with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the man was skiing with a group of friends around 11 a.m. Sunday when he reported not feeling well.
Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
Bountiful suspect takes stolen vehicle on joy ride to Wendover, police continue search
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are searching for a woman who reportedly stole a set of car keys from a Bountiful Planet Fitness locker room and took the vehicle on a road trip to Wendover. Representatives of the Bountiful City Police Department said that the woman photographed below entered...
Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
Carport collapses under heavy snow at West Jordan apartment complex
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Over a dozen vehicles were damaged or trapped at a West Jordan apartment complex after a carport collapsed under the weight of heavy snow. Officials with the West Jordan Police Department said officers were called to the Broadmoor Village Apartments at 7800 South 3375 West Sunday around 8 a.m.
Video shows crash, altercation involving off-duty Salt Lake police officer
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Video shows the moment an off-duty Salt Lake City police officer allegedly rams his car into someone while under the influence. Thomas Caygle, 37, was arrested and put on administrative leave. Caygle is now facing charges of DUI and negligent operation of a vehicle...
Silver Alert activated for 66-year-old man last seen in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing man last seen in Salt Lake City. Officials said Curtis Tenison, 66, has not been to work in two days. He was last seen Sunday morning at 836 South 500 East. Tenison reportedly has dementia...
