Provo, UT

kjzz.com

GALLERY: Utah fans gather in Pasadena for Rose Bowl game

PASADENA, Calif. (KUTV) — The 109th edition of the Rose Bowl will feature the two-time Pac-12 champion Utah Utes and ninth-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. Our 2News team is in Pasadena to talk with fans and cover the big game. This story will continue to be updated leading up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Provo Airport closed after deadly small plane crash

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Provo Municipal Airport was closed Monday after a small plane crashed, killing one person and injuring three more. According to Brian Torgersen, Provo airport director, the airport was expected to remain closed until noon Tuesday as officials investigated the incident. Torgersen said a Provo-based...
PROVO, UT
kjzz.com

Park City Mountain Resort employee killed after tree falls on chairlift line

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An employee at Park City Mountain Resort has died after officials said he fell from a chairlift when a tree fell onto the line. They said a tree fell on the Short Cut chairlift line at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday. An on-duty employee was riding the lift and became unseated before falling at least 25 feet.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
MAGNA, UT
kjzz.com

Wet, heavy rain forces road closures, brings down trees, carports

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy, wet snow caused a mess in parts of Utah through the New Year’s weekend. Tree branches collapsed on cars, power lines and roads. Neighbors, tree cleanup services, police, fire and public works spent Monday cleaning up. 2News photographer Mike Stephens said his carport collapsed under the weight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Carport collapses under heavy snow at West Jordan apartment complex

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Over a dozen vehicles were damaged or trapped at a West Jordan apartment complex after a carport collapsed under the weight of heavy snow. Officials with the West Jordan Police Department said officers were called to the Broadmoor Village Apartments at 7800 South 3375 West Sunday around 8 a.m.
WEST JORDAN, UT

