FOX Sports

Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bates leads Eastern Michigan against Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (6-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -1.5; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after Emoni Bates scored 36 points in Eastern Michigan's 74-64 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Eagles are 2-2 in home...
YPSILANTI, MI
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
BROOKLYN, NY
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX Sports

Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Unranked Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for second year in a row

Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Dainja leads Illinois against Northwestern after 22-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Dain Dainja scored 22 points in Illinois' 85-52 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Northwestern has a 9-3 record against teams...
EVANSTON, IL
FOX Sports

Canucks take on the Avalanche on losing streak

Colorado Avalanche (19-14-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks enter a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche after losing three in a row. Vancouver has a 7-10-1 record in home games...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Kraken after Bunting's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (19-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. Toronto has a 23-8-6...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Boston,...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Radford leads Texas A&M against Florida after 20-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (8-5) at Florida Gators (7-6, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the Florida Gators after Tyrece Radford scored 20 points in Texas A&M's 86-66 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Gators have gone 4-2 at home. Florida is sixth in the SEC scoring 75.1...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Soriano and St. John's (NY) host Marquette

BOTTOM LINE: St. John's (NY) takes on the Marquette Golden Eagles after Joel Soriano scored 23 points in St. John's (NY)'s 88-66 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates. The Red Storm are 8-1 on their home court. St. John's (NY) ranks fifth in college basketball with 38.3 rebounds led by Soriano averaging 12.2.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Analysis: Jerry Rosburg is one call Broncos GM got right

DENVER (AP) — Just about all of the biggest moves by Denver Broncos general manager George Paton backfired in 2022. Russell Wilson is the odds-on favorite for 2023 Comeback Player of the Year, according to Sportsbetting.ag following the worst season of his career, one that includes 13 TD throws in 13 starts and a career-high 53 sacks.
DENVER, CO

