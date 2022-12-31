Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, a category booster, and a Tuesday DFS target to lock in
Monday was a wild night of NBA basketball. Donovan Mitchell notched a new career-high in points, and Klay Thompson continued his hot streak by putting together his best performance of the season in an overtime win. Need a refresher from the first slate in Week 12? We'll go over who's hot, a category booster, and a Tuesday DFS play here.
FOX Sports
Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
FOX Sports
Soriano and St. John's (NY) host Marquette
BOTTOM LINE: St. John's (NY) takes on the Marquette Golden Eagles after Joel Soriano scored 23 points in St. John's (NY)'s 88-66 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates. The Red Storm are 8-1 on their home court. St. John's (NY) ranks fifth in college basketball with 38.3 rebounds led by Soriano averaging 12.2.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
FOX Sports
Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
FOX Sports
With the Eagles and Cowboys being playoff locks, can the Giants and Commanders secure playoff berths? | FOX NFL Sunday
Things got interesting in the NFC East last week when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are sure playoff locks. Carson Wentz is back to starting for the Washington Commanders. Will he be ready to lead them to a playoff berth?
FOX Sports
Omoruyi leads Rutgers against No. 1 Purdue after 20-point game
Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Clifford Omoruyi scored 20 points in Rutgers' 90-57 win against the Coppin State Eagles. The Boilermakers have gone...
FOX Sports
DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for Boston,...
FOX Sports
Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
FOX Sports
Radford leads Texas A&M against Florida after 20-point game
Texas A&M Aggies (8-5) at Florida Gators (7-6, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the Florida Gators after Tyrece Radford scored 20 points in Texas A&M's 86-66 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Gators have gone 4-2 at home. Florida is sixth in the SEC scoring 75.1...
FOX Sports
Fairleigh Dickinson heads to Saint Francis (BKN) for conference matchup
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Demetre Roberts and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action. The Terriers have gone 5-1 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 3-5 record...
FOX Sports
Bills-Bengals won't resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged
The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
FOX Sports
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Kraken after Bunting's 2-goal game
Seattle Kraken (19-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. Toronto has a 23-8-6...
Vikings-Bears Week 18 Betting Preview
The Vikings are still playing for the No. 2 seed in this NFC North matchup to close out the 2022 NFL regular season.
FOX Sports
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
FOX Sports
'We started making plays and started rolling' - Amari Cooper on his two touchdown performance and the Browns' comeback win
Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper breaks down the comeback victory against the Washington Commanders with Kristina Pink. Cooper ended the game with two touchdowns and 105 receiving yards.
Comments / 0