Milwaukee, WI

FOX Sports

Dainja leads Illinois against Northwestern after 22-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces the Northwestern Wildcats after Dain Dainja scored 22 points in Illinois' 85-52 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Northwestern has a 9-3 record against teams...
EVANSTON, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (21-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (24-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Denver. The Nuggets are 18-9 against conference opponents. Denver averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 10- when...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Omoruyi leads Rutgers against No. 1 Purdue after 20-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after Clifford Omoruyi scored 20 points in Rutgers' 90-57 win against the Coppin State Eagles. The Boilermakers have gone...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Smith and South Florida host Temple

Temple Owls (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Temple Owls after Serrel Smith Jr. scored 21 points in South Florida's 93-86 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Bulls have gone 5-4 at home. South Florida is sixth in the AAC...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Holmes leads Dayton against Saint Joseph's (PA)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-7, 0-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks after Daron Holmes scored 32 points in Dayton's 69-55 win over the Davidson Wildcats. The Flyers have gone 8-0 in home games. Dayton is third in the A-10...
DAYTON, OH
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
BROOKLYN, NY

