FOX Sports
Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
FOX Sports
Fairleigh Dickinson heads to Saint Francis (BKN) for conference matchup
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Demetre Roberts and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action. The Terriers have gone 5-1 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 3-5 record...
FOX Sports
Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 in men's basketball AP Top 25
Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all...
FOX Sports
Radford leads Texas A&M against Florida after 20-point game
Texas A&M Aggies (8-5) at Florida Gators (7-6, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the Florida Gators after Tyrece Radford scored 20 points in Texas A&M's 86-66 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Gators have gone 4-2 at home. Florida is sixth in the SEC scoring 75.1...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
atozsports.com
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
FOX Sports
Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
FOX Sports
With the Eagles and Cowboys being playoff locks, can the Giants and Commanders secure playoff berths? | FOX NFL Sunday
Things got interesting in the NFC East last week when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are sure playoff locks. Carson Wentz is back to starting for the Washington Commanders. Will he be ready to lead them to a playoff berth?
FOX Sports
Unranked Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for second year in a row
Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked...
FOX Sports
Sean Clifford saves best for last as No. 11 Penn State rolls to Rose Bowl win
PASADENA, Calif. — Sean Clifford has been through plenty during the course of his career at Penn State. Through good times and bad, the face of the program has just about heard it all regarding his play amid a turbulent couple of seasons in Happy Valley. In the final...
FOX Sports
Etienne and the Southern Jaguars visit conference foe Prairie View A&M
Southern Jaguars (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: Bryson Etienne and the Southern Jaguars take on William Douglas and the Prairie View A&M Panthers in SWAC play Wednesday. The Panthers are 4-0 on their home court. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the...
FOX Sports
Soriano and St. John's (NY) host Marquette
BOTTOM LINE: St. John's (NY) takes on the Marquette Golden Eagles after Joel Soriano scored 23 points in St. John's (NY)'s 88-66 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates. The Red Storm are 8-1 on their home court. St. John's (NY) ranks fifth in college basketball with 38.3 rebounds led by Soriano averaging 12.2.
FOX Sports
College football odds: How TCU's title odds have moved throughout the season
Among those anxiously awaiting Monday's College Football Playoff (CFP) championship game between No. 3 TCU and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are bettors who had the foresight to place a wager on the Horned Frogs to win the title before the season started. The Horned Frogs were listed at +20000...
FOX Sports
Bills-Bengals won't resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged
The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
FOX Sports
Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Kraken after Bunting's 2-goal game
Seattle Kraken (19-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. Toronto has a 23-8-6...
FOX Sports
How Bucs punter Jake Camarda pulled off scrambling kick in division-clinching win
Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda's amazing scramble to avoid disaster on a low snap in the final minute of Sunday's game helped Tampa Bay secure not only a win but a division title, but he'll admit there wasn't time to think much in that instant. "Pretty much what was going through...
