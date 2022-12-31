ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FOX Sports

Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson heads to Saint Francis (BKN) for conference matchup

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC) BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Demetre Roberts and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action. The Terriers have gone 5-1 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) has a 3-5 record...
HACKENSACK, NJ
FOX Sports

Purdue tightens grip on No. 1 in men's basketball AP Top 25

Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Radford leads Texas A&M against Florida after 20-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (8-5) at Florida Gators (7-6, 0-1 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits the Florida Gators after Tyrece Radford scored 20 points in Texas A&M's 86-66 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Gators have gone 4-2 at home. Florida is sixth in the SEC scoring 75.1...
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Unranked Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for second year in a row

Cam Spencer’s 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory. It’s the second straight year coach Steve Pikiell’s team has upset top-ranked...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX Sports

Soriano and St. John's (NY) host Marquette

BOTTOM LINE: St. John's (NY) takes on the Marquette Golden Eagles after Joel Soriano scored 23 points in St. John's (NY)'s 88-66 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates. The Red Storm are 8-1 on their home court. St. John's (NY) ranks fifth in college basketball with 38.3 rebounds led by Soriano averaging 12.2.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Bills-Bengals won't resume game this week, Week 18 unchanged

The NFL has informed the Bills and Bengals that their game suspended Monday night will not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date. The game was suspended in the first quarter when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
FOX Sports

Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs host the Kraken after Bunting's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (19-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Seattle Kraken after Michael Bunting scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. Toronto has a 23-8-6...
SEATTLE, WA

