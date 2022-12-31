ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kevin Huerter hits late 3-pointer, Kings beat Jazz 126-125

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTQ7f_0jzO0piB00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left and the Sacramento Kings held off Utah 126-125 on Friday night when Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen missed a jumper in the final seconds.

"You can mistake some of these regular-season games for playoffs just with the energy they bring," Kings coach Mike Brown said after the game.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Kevin Huerter #9 of the Sacramento Kings makes a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center on December 30, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Getty Images

Huerter scored a career-high 30 points to help Sacramento improve to 19-15, with Brown returning after missing the past two games because of COVID-19. Domantas Sabonis had 28 points on 12-for-12 shooting along with 11 rebounds and eight assists, and De'Aaron Fox had 24 points and 10 assists.

"I feel like he's been doing that all year," Sabonis said about Fox. "That's what he does. He's been clutch for us all year. He can get any shot that he wants, and he's been making the right read every time."

Markkanen scored 36 points for Utah (19-19). Jordan Clarkson had 25 points and nine assists, and Mike Conley scored 17 points.

"He's a matchup nightmare," Kelly Olynyk said about Markkanen. "He's shooting the ball unbelievably the whole season really ... He's tough to guard. You can't take away one thing."

The Jazz took their first lead of the game at 94-91 with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter on a 3 by Conley. There were 12 lead changes.

"Tough finish," Jazz coach Will Hardy said. "Our guys hung in all game and battled. …to be able to come back late and take the lead, showed a lot of resolve from our group."

TIP-INS

Jazz: The Jazz dropped to .500 for the first time this season. … Utah is 7-14 on the road.

Kings: KZ Okpala received a flagrant foul after kneeing Walker Kessler in the stomach on a drive to the basket in the first half. ...Fox scored 10 points or more in the 4th quarter for the fourth straight game.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Miami on Saturday night

Kings: At Memphis on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

De'Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115

SALT LAKE CITY — De'Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night.Utah's Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the final buzzer that was initially ruled good, but reversed upon replay.Time and again, Sacramento worked Fox into situations where he could use his quickness to get to the basket or hit mid-range jumpers against sagging defenders."If there was a matchup that I felt like we can exploit, go to that. I mean, that's when...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sacramento

Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night.Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds.De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points, while Malik Monk scored 18 providing a spark off the Sacramento bench. Domantas Sabonis matched Monk's...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December

SACRAMENTO – Keegan Murray's standout month is being recognized by the NBA. On Tuesday, the league announced that Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for December. Murray, the Kings' fourth overall selection in this past draft, has already made his presence felt on the court. He averaged 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 28.6 minutes in the total of 14 games he played in December. He also led all rookies in 3-pointers made with a total of 39 – making him one of the now three rookies to connect on 35 or more 3-pointers in December, along with Kyle Kuzma in 2017 and Luka Doncic in 2018.The 22-year-old is also leading all rookies this season in 3-point field goals made with 73 so far. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
124K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy