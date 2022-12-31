Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bulls vs. Nets preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls play host to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bulls are coming off a 145-134 barnburner on Monday, where Cleveland’s Donovan...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
The NFL Is the Most Popular Sport to Bet On
Note: This article is based on Variety Intelligence Platform’s special report “Sports Gambling & Media,” available exclusively to subscribers. With sports betting found to drive engagement among fans, it falls to America’s favorite sport, the NFL, to be U.S. gamblers’ favorite sport on which to bet. Exclusive data fielded by CRG Global for Variety Intelligence Platform shows that four out of five mobile sports bettors had placed a bet on the NFL in October. This was a considerable amount greater than the next most popular sport to bet on, the NBA (54%), followed by the MLB (44%, although it was the postseason...
Citing anxiety issues, Patrick McCaffery taking leave of absence from Iowa basketball
Iowa basketball player Patrick McCaffery says he has been struggling with his appetite, sleep and stamina and cannot give his best to the team.
