Louisville, KY

wvih.com

Louisville Police Investigate Three Homicides

A fresh start after Louisville’s third-deadliest year on record, and already Louisville police are looking into three homicides in less than the first 36 hours of 2023. The fatal shootings follow a total of 166 gun deaths in 2022. Police said they made progress last year and have cleared half of all their homicide investigations. But they said three homicides in two days is unacceptable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Teen Arrested After Striking Police Vehicle

A Louisville teenager is facing several charges after driving a stolen vehicle and striking a police officer’s vehicle on New Year’s Day before attempting to flee. Louisville Metro Police say two officers were assisting another officer with a Mental Inquest Warrant in Smoketown just before midnight. A Mental...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Man Arrested In Evansville For Theft

Police have made an arrest in Evansville, Indiana in what they say is part of a larger organized theft ring. According to Evansville Police, Lazaro Oulego Gonzalez of Louisville has been charged with conspiracy, fraud, forgery, and theft. Police say detectives started investigating several incidents of credit card fraud last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wvih.com

LaGrange Man Dies After Being Struck By Truck

A man from LaGrange has died after being struck by a truck in Henry County on December 30. According to Kentucky State Police, officers in Campbellsburg initially received a 911 call about a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday. A preliminary...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Louie Lee Troutman

Louie Lee Troutman, age 83 of Battletown, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born September 3, 1939 in Wolf creek to the late Robert Troutman and Virgie Troutman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter; Charlotte Nichols, several brothers and sisters and a great-great grandson.
BATTLETOWN, KY

