A fresh start after Louisville’s third-deadliest year on record, and already Louisville police are looking into three homicides in less than the first 36 hours of 2023. The fatal shootings follow a total of 166 gun deaths in 2022. Police said they made progress last year and have cleared half of all their homicide investigations. But they said three homicides in two days is unacceptable.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO