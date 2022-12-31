Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Organizations Ask For Change In Cannabis Policy
Kentucky NORML and multiple organizations joined forces at the start of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly to highlight the importance and need for cannabis policy reform in the commonwealth. According to the release, decriminalizing cannabis possession would have practical benefits by freeing up law enforcement and saving taxpayer money that...
wvih.com
Kentucky Reaches Settlements With Two Major Pharmacies
Kentucky has reached multimillion-dollar settlements with two CVS and Walgreens pharmacy chains for their roles in the state’s opioid epidemic. The commonwealth will receive more than $94 million from CVS over 10 years, and more than $102 million from Walgreens over the next 15 years, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
