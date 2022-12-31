Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Mayor Hancock Asks For Help to Support MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash driversDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it. Jones also had nine...
Porterville Recorder
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne
Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65
VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
Porterville Recorder
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Hagel had a goal and an assist in his return to Chicago, and the Lightning beat the lowly Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.
Porterville Recorder
CREIGHTON 83, SETON HALL 61
Percentages: FG .367, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Odukale 2-2, Dawes 1-2, Sanders 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Ndefo 0-1, T.Davis 0-1, Dr.Davis 0-2, Richmond 0-2, Jam.Harris 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndefo, Samuel). Turnovers: 12 (Dawes 4, Dr.Davis 2, Jam.Harris 2, Richmond 2, Samuel, T.Davis).
Porterville Recorder
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dillon 1 (DeMelo, Scheifele), 14:50. 2, Calgary, Zadorov 5 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 19:00. Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 7 (Connor, Dubois), 10:22. 4, Calgary, Backlund 8 (Mangiapane), 11:58. 5, Winnipeg, Gagner 7 (Samberg, Heinola), 14:20. Shots on Goal_Calgary 14-11-10_35. Winnipeg 10-7-9_26. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of...
Porterville Recorder
St. Louis 6, Toronto 5
Toronto1310—5 St. Louis won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 9 (Parayko, Acciari), 4:52 (sh). 2, St. Louis, Schenn 8 (Thomas, Kyrou), 13:01 (pp). 3, Toronto, Engvall 8 (Kerfoot, Kampf), 17:28. Penalties_Faulk, STL (Tripping), 4:10; Pitlick, STL (Tripping), 8:02; Bunting, TOR (Hooking), 11:14. Second Period_4, St. Louis, Kyrou...
Comments / 0