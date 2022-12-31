Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
Porterville Recorder
Lamar visits New Orleans after Johnson's 39-point game
Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans' 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Privateers have gone 3-3 in home games. New Orleans averages 17.7...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
Percentages: FG .433, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hachimura 3-3, Kispert 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Carey Jr., Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 3, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Hachimura).
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
Porterville Recorder
Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones' 25-point showing
Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho's 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky...
Porterville Recorder
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne
Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Pritchard 3-4, Hauser 2-6, Brown 2-7, Tatum 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-6, G.Williams 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Horford 0-1, Smart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (White 2, Brogdon, Griffin, Jackson, Kornet, Smart). Turnovers: 17 (Tatum...
Porterville Recorder
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Hagel had a goal and an assist in his return to Chicago, and the Lightning beat the lowly Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 3 KANSAS 75, TEXAS TECH 72
Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Harris 5-5, Wilson 3-9, Pettiford 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Dick 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ejiofor 2, Adams). Turnovers: 12 (Dick 3, Harris 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, McCullar, Wilson). Steals: 8 (Dick 3, Harris 2, Adams,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62
Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
Comments / 0