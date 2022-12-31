ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Porterville Recorder

Lamar visits New Orleans after Johnson's 39-point game

Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans' 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Privateers have gone 3-3 in home games. New Orleans averages 17.7...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 123, Washington 113

Percentages: FG .433, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Hachimura 3-3, Kispert 2-4, Porzingis 2-5, Morris 1-3, Beal 0-1, Wright 0-2, Avdija 0-3, Kuzma 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Carey Jr., Porzingis). Turnovers: 10 (Porzingis 3, Avdija 2, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Hachimura).
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 117, Utah 115

SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones' 25-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho's 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne

Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 12-40, .300 (Pritchard 3-4, Hauser 2-6, Brown 2-7, Tatum 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-6, G.Williams 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Horford 0-1, Smart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (White 2, Brogdon, Griffin, Jackson, Kornet, Smart). Turnovers: 17 (Tatum...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Hagel had a goal and an assist in his return to Chicago, and the Lightning beat the lowly Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 KANSAS 75, TEXAS TECH 72

Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Harris 5-5, Wilson 3-9, Pettiford 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Dick 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ejiofor 2, Adams). Turnovers: 12 (Dick 3, Harris 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, McCullar, Wilson). Steals: 8 (Dick 3, Harris 2, Adams,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Porterville Recorder

NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62

Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
OXFORD, MS

Community Policy