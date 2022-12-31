ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton’s debut

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy