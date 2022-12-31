ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What time does Ohio State vs. Georgia start today? TV schedule, channel for College Football Playoff semifinal

By Kevin Skiver
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
Yardbarker

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The New Jim Harbaugh Report

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.  Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal loss - their second in as many seasons - has led to speculation over Harbaugh's future with the Wolverines this Monday.  It's no ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

Bills vs. Bengals free live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game without cable

Prime-time games don't often live up to their preseason billing. Last week's Monday night game of Chargers-Colts looked like a showdown between AFC West and South contenders. Instead, it was between a wild-card hopeful and a Colts team in turmoil. The week before was the Packers vs. Rams, in what looked like a potential NFC championship preview in the preseason. Both teams could instead miss the playoffs in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy