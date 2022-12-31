ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Delta dedicates plane to legacy of famed UGA football coach Vince Dooley

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During an unveiling ceremony Tuesday, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines commemorated the life and legacy of renowned University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley. The Boeing 767-400 now features a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer. The dedication ceremony was attended by CEO Ed...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Ryan Day, CJ Stroud said about Georgia after Bulldogs beat Ohio State

Ryan Day, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes came up one field goal short of upsetting the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Stroud had the best game of his career, throwing for 348 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stroud also damaged Georgia’s defense with 34 yards rushing at crucial moments and kept plays alive with his legs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
EATONTON, GA
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County's first 2023 baby

The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
HALL COUNTY, GA

