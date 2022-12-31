Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Prep Roundup: Carson Stewart’s Double-Double Powers Laguna Blanca
Carson Stewart recorded a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds to power the Laguna Blanca boys basketball team to a 64-42 win over Newbury Park Adventist on Tuesday night. The Owls shot 58% from the field and blew the game open in the second half. Stewart shot 9 for...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Get Lots of Contributions in Win Against Dos Pueblos
San Marcos jumped out to a 10-0 lead and staved off Dos Pueblos comeback attempts to post a 48-39 Channel League girls basketball rivalry win on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut. The Royals got scoring from all eight players who saw action in the game, led by Michelle Arellanes with...
Noozhawk
Barbara Levenson of Santa Barbara, 1942-2022
Barbara Levenson, 80, of Santa Barbara, sadly left us on December 29, 2022. Barbara was born on January 31, 1942, to Ruth and Harry Eisenberg in Los Angeles. She was raised in West Los Angeles and built a community of friends she cherished from her days at Fairfax and Beverly Hills high schools.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Das Williams Says City Planners ‘Came With Nothing’ to La Cumbre Plaza Meeting
Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams talks about the La Cumbre Plaza meeting where county and city elected officials denied $1.1 million in funding for a specific plan to build 2,000 new housing units. In the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina, Williams defended his...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria’s Rec & Parks Leader Reflects on Lengthy Tenure
With more than 40 years working for the city of Santa Maria, Alex Posada still gets a thrill at what the job of Recreation and Parks Department job brings on a daily basis. “It’s really just that every day I come in I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen that day. I know in my mind what I’m supposed to get done that day, and then things just come up,” said Posada, director of the department since 1993.
Noozhawk
Macy’s Will Be Out of La Cumbre Plaza by 2028 as Housing Plans Roil Santa Barbara
Macy’s in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza shopping center won’t be around after 2028. The loss of the iconic department store is one of the changes in store for La Cumbre Plaza, a 31-acre site at the center of a community controversy over housing, planning and transportation.
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
Noozhawk
Oil Leak Reported in Toro Creek Area of Carpinteria
Emergency personnel responded Sunday to a report of an oil leak into Toro Creek in the Carpinteria-Summerland area. Firefighters were dispatched about 11:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of Toro Canyon Road, north of Toro Canyon Park near Viola Lane, according to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Scott Safechuck. Crews...
Noozhawk
John Michael Schmechel, 1926-2022, and Mary Lucille Schmechel, 1928-2020, of Santa Barbara
Every morning as long as we can remember, our dad read the obituaries before any other part of the newspaper, before the news or editorials or sports; he did the same with the Santa Barbara Independent. So when our mom died on Aug. 31, 2020, and our then- 94-year-old dad...
Noozhawk
Dianne Tuttle of Santa Barbara
In the wee hours of Nov. 28, 2022 Dianne Tuttle, Tuttle, Queen Tut, Mrs. T stepped out of this life and moved on to another adventure, hopefully joining her recently passed cat, Eli Thunderfoot. She wanted no service, nor an obituary. Tough beans, Ma. Dianne stepped into the Goleta Union...
Noozhawk
Driver Critically Injured in Crash Off Highway 101 Near Los Alamos
A woman was airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday after being critically injured in a vehicle crash south of Los Alamos, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. The vehicle crashed about 20 feet off the roadway of Highway 101 near the Highway 154 interchange at 7:13 a.m., he said.
Noozhawk
Oil in Toro Creek Traced to Natural-Seepage Well Built in 1882
Oil that was discovered New Year’s Day in Toro Creek in the Carpinteria-Summerland area was the result of natural seepage, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. At about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel responded to a report of oil in Toro Creek along the 1000...
Noozhawk
Solvang to Rule Thursday Whether Tree Burn Will Occur
Noting recent rainy weather, city of Solvang officials say they will decide on Thursday whether the annual Christmas Tree Burn will occur as planned Friday night. The tree burn — the official end of the 6-week Julefest celebration — has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Santa Ines.
Noozhawk
Major Storm to Impact County; Recent Burn Scars at Risk of Flooding and Debris Flows
A significant storm is expected in Santa Barbara County Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Thursday Jan. 5. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected across Santa Barbara County. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County from. Wednesday late afternoon through Thursday morning. The...
Noozhawk
NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm
With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
Noozhawk
Weather Advisory Issued for Montecito Ahead of Incoming Storm
In preparation for another significant storm event this week, a Weather Advisory has been issued for Montecito and the Thomas Fire burn area. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected in Montecito Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the area through Thursday.
