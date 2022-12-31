Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
The Daily South
How Double Cola Became Part Of The Fabric Of Chattanooga
Back in 1922, a man by the name of Charlie Little founded the Good Grape company, which later would became the Double Cola Company. As the tale goes, Charles Little was an eccentric guy who had a bathtub in his house specifically for testing new beverage concoctions. If something was deemed good by family and friends, he would fine tune it and take it to a captive audience on the Chattanooga railroad. At the time, Chattanooga was key in the Southern railway system and was always humming with activity.
northernarchitecture.us
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
WTVC
Erlanger East welcomes first Chattanooga baby of 2023
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erlanger East tells us they welcomed in the first baby of 2023 in Chattanooga. The nurse in charge of the Labor and Delivery unit tells us they checked with Parkridge East and Erlanger Baroness, and so far all signs point to Laura Probasco, born at 5:14 AM Sunday morning, being the first Chattanooga baby of the New Year.
wutc.org
For Broad Street, A Reimagining With People In Mind
In the heart of Chattanooga, Broad Street links the downtown with the Riverfront. “Reimagining Broad Street” is a planning process to redevelop the corridor as a - quote - “premier public street.”. River City Company - along with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio - have...
GA mother left toddler in car alone on Christmas while she played coin slots, again, deputies say
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia mother has been arrested after deputies say she left her young child in the car while she played slot machines -- again. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office said Mishaela Dawn Rayls, 32, of...
WTVC
The McMahan Law Firm: Hire a firm you can trust when dealing with truck accidents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talk about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________
utc.edu
Dr. Angela Davis to keynote UTC MLK Day events
Dr. Angela Davis, a prominent educator, author and public speaker, is the keynote speaker for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga MLK Day 2023 celebration taking place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. This will be the 10th...
WTVCFOX
Large trash fire near Lookout Valley homes put out Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department confirms crews put out a large trash fire in Lookout Valley Sunday night. A CFD spokesperson says the battalion chief who responded says despite the large trash fire, there was no structural damage to a nearby house. A NewsChannel 9 viewer sent...
WTVCFOX
Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire
Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
New Home Construction Burglarized in Winchester
Early Christmas morning Winchester Police responded to 302 North High Street, where a home was under construction. The house had been broken into, with several thousand dollars in materials and tools being stolen. If you have any information about this burglary, contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers...
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
WDEF
One Person Shot on New Year’s Eve in Alton Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police make an arrest after a shooting on New Year’s Eve. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say someone was shot in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue in Alton Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victim and another man...
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
WTVC
U.S. veterans exposed to burn pits, toxic substances can now get help from PACT Act
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals & burn pits can now apply for new benefits & services in the coming year, thanks to the PACT Act taking effect on New Year's Day. President Biden signed the PACT Act into law back in August, and last...
WTVCFOX
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County, sheriff's office says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A vehicle crashed into a pedestrian on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office says. This happened near mile marker 29.5, according to BCSO.
WTVC
Chattanooga man charged in deadly New Year's Eve shooting of his brother, affidavit says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (January 2nd):. A Chattanooga man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of his brother on New Year's Eve, an affidavit reveals. The affidavit says that on December 31st Chattanooga Police officers responded to the 4600 block of Highland Avenue to a call of a person shot.
chattanoogapulse.com
Gas Prices Jump Sharply To Start Off The New Year, Up 17 Cents Per Gallon
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 17.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 16.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 17.5 cents per gallon lower than a year...
