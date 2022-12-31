ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
CLEVELAND, TN
The Daily South

How Double Cola Became Part Of The Fabric Of Chattanooga

Back in 1922, a man by the name of Charlie Little founded the Good Grape company, which later would became the Double Cola Company. As the tale goes, Charles Little was an eccentric guy who had a bathtub in his house specifically for testing new beverage concoctions. If something was deemed good by family and friends, he would fine tune it and take it to a captive audience on the Chattanooga railroad. At the time, Chattanooga was key in the Southern railway system and was always humming with activity.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
northernarchitecture.us

Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee

The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Erlanger East welcomes first Chattanooga baby of 2023

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erlanger East tells us they welcomed in the first baby of 2023 in Chattanooga. The nurse in charge of the Labor and Delivery unit tells us they checked with Parkridge East and Erlanger Baroness, and so far all signs point to Laura Probasco, born at 5:14 AM Sunday morning, being the first Chattanooga baby of the New Year.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

For Broad Street, A Reimagining With People In Mind

In the heart of Chattanooga, Broad Street links the downtown with the Riverfront. “Reimagining Broad Street” is a planning process to redevelop the corridor as a - quote - “premier public street.”. River City Company - along with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio - have...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Dr. Angela Davis to keynote UTC MLK Day events

Dr. Angela Davis, a prominent educator, author and public speaker, is the keynote speaker for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga MLK Day 2023 celebration taking place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the UTC Fine Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall. This will be the 10th...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Large trash fire near Lookout Valley homes put out Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department confirms crews put out a large trash fire in Lookout Valley Sunday night. A CFD spokesperson says the battalion chief who responded says despite the large trash fire, there was no structural damage to a nearby house. A NewsChannel 9 viewer sent...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man drives to see mom after church, finds her home on fire

Hamilton County, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says one man drove to his mother's home after church, only to find it on fire. Officials say it happened on the 100 block of Gothard Street in Sale Creek, at around noon on Sunday. They say the...
SALE CREEK, TN
On Target News

New Home Construction Burglarized in Winchester

Early Christmas morning Winchester Police responded to 302 North High Street, where a home was under construction. The house had been broken into, with several thousand dollars in materials and tools being stolen. If you have any information about this burglary, contact the Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers...
WINCHESTER, TN
KAT Adventures

Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

One Person Shot on New Year’s Eve in Alton Park

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police make an arrest after a shooting on New Year’s Eve. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police say someone was shot in the 4600 block of Highland Avenue in Alton Park. Witnesses told police there was a fight between the victim and another man...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
RHEA COUNTY, TN

