Glendale, AZ

kjzz.org

Fiesta Bowl's role in college football tournament may change in 2024

One of Saturday’s college football playoff matches took place between Michigan and Texas Christian University in Glendale, site of the annual Fiesta Bowl. However, changes are expected to alter the tournament format in the near future. Beginning with the 2024 season, the collegiate football playoffs will expand from just four teams to 12.
GLENDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
ARIZONA STATE
luxury-houses.net

One Of A Kind Home in Paradise Valley Arizona Offering The Iconic Majestic Camelback and Mummy Mountains Views Seeks For $7,000,000

6025 E Lincoln Dr Home in Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6025 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley. Arizona is in the heart of Paradise Valley providing stylish interiors fitted with sophisticated finishes. lush landscaping and mountain view. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,699 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6025 E Lincoln Dr, please contact Frank Aazami (Phone: 480 287 5200) and Joyce Lynch (Phone: 602 722 1668) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
Glendale Star

The Chocolate Affaire returns to Glendale

For Steve LeVine, the Chocolate Affaire, a two-day chocolate-themed event for the Glendale public, is the best way to bring the community of Glendale together. “From guest appearances, famous chefs, to a wide variety of food options, we’re really excited to bring people together in Glendale,” said Steve Levine, Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations (SLE) CEO. “We’re focusing on putting the community of Glendale on the map with this event.”
GLENDALE, AZ
onscene.tv

Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight

A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Center Square

Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix

(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix

Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Three killed after falling through ice at Arizona lake

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people have died after falling through the ice at a lake in Arizona. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it had recovered the bodies of three people, identified as Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti and Haritha Muddana, from Woods Canyon Lake. The three victims, originally from India, lived in Chandler and were walking on the ice when they fell through, deputies said.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
arcadianews.com

Arizona Auto Week

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Barrett-Jackson is the granddaddy of collector car auctions. The event draws visitors from all over the world. In 2022, the auction sold over $203.2 million. They broke more than 140 world records and over $8.8 million was raised for charity!. When: January 21-29 Bonhams. The Westin Kierland...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

