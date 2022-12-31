Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Birth control for rats? Arizona company develops liquid solutionBrenna TempleArizona State
Popular Restaurant Opening New LocationGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Return of Popular Restaurant Now DelayedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
kjzz.org
Fiesta Bowl's role in college football tournament may change in 2024
One of Saturday’s college football playoff matches took place between Michigan and Texas Christian University in Glendale, site of the annual Fiesta Bowl. However, changes are expected to alter the tournament format in the near future. Beginning with the 2024 season, the collegiate football playoffs will expand from just four teams to 12.
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day Sunday as winter storm hits Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
luxury-houses.net
One Of A Kind Home in Paradise Valley Arizona Offering The Iconic Majestic Camelback and Mummy Mountains Views Seeks For $7,000,000
6025 E Lincoln Dr Home in Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6025 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley. Arizona is in the heart of Paradise Valley providing stylish interiors fitted with sophisticated finishes. lush landscaping and mountain view. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,699 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6025 E Lincoln Dr, please contact Frank Aazami (Phone: 480 287 5200) and Joyce Lynch (Phone: 602 722 1668) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Naughty Tacos ‘Los Tacos Malcriados’ to open its first storefront in Phoenix
Naughty Tacos is set to open its first storefront in Phoenix; another location is set to open in Glendale later. Here’s what you need to know the viral TikTok business owned by Octavio Suarez.
Glendale Star
The Chocolate Affaire returns to Glendale
For Steve LeVine, the Chocolate Affaire, a two-day chocolate-themed event for the Glendale public, is the best way to bring the community of Glendale together. “From guest appearances, famous chefs, to a wide variety of food options, we’re really excited to bring people together in Glendale,” said Steve Levine, Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations (SLE) CEO. “We’re focusing on putting the community of Glendale on the map with this event.”
onscene.tv
Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ABC 15 News
Two-year-old girl pulled from pool in north Phoenix overnight
A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in north Phoenix overnight. Officials were called out to a home near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road sometime after midnight Sunday. When crews arrived, they located a two-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
Discount Tire to build new headquarters in Phoenix
(The Center Square) – A valley employer is moving to a larger location with plans to expand its presence in Arizona. Discount Tire, headquartered in Scottsdale, has acquired 35 acres for a new campus in Phoenix. The move will bring an estimated 1,100 jobs to Northern Phoenix through the...
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix takes on record-setting winter storm on New Year's Day
In Phoenix on Sunday, a record high was set for rainfall on the first day of the year, beating out a .22" record set in 1906. We received at least .29".
AZFamily
9 people injured after shooting in central Phoenix
Hundreds of bills were signed into Arizona law in 2022, and some new laws will begin starting Jan. 1, 2023. The winner of the Fiesta Bowl will move on to the college football championships. Several people shot outside Phoenix strip mall. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Police are working to...
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot while in the drive-thru of a Whataburger restaurant near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road on Jan. 3. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
Sheriff: 3 Chandler residents dead after falling through ice at Arizona lake
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — EDITOR'S NOTE: It was initially reported by authorities that four people had fallen into the lake, that number has since been corrected to three people. Three Chandler residents are dead after a group of people fell through ice frozen over Woods Canyon Lake, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Three killed after falling through ice at Arizona lake
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people have died after falling through the ice at a lake in Arizona. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it had recovered the bodies of three people, identified as Narayana Muddana, Gokul Mediseti and Haritha Muddana, from Woods Canyon Lake. The three victims, originally from India, lived in Chandler and were walking on the ice when they fell through, deputies said.
arcadianews.com
Arizona Auto Week
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Barrett-Jackson is the granddaddy of collector car auctions. The event draws visitors from all over the world. In 2022, the auction sold over $203.2 million. They broke more than 140 world records and over $8.8 million was raised for charity!. When: January 21-29 Bonhams. The Westin Kierland...
