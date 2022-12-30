Read full article on original website
Port Gibson’s Rankin accepts invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl
Port Gibson native Jacory Rankin has accepted an invitation to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Rankin, who starred for Mississippi Valley State University, made the announcement over social media last week. Rankin recently finished his college career at MVSU with 86 receptions, 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns. The HBCU...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Jackson State, T.C. Taylor continue post-Deion Sanders rebuild with offensive hire
T.C. Taylor’s impressive staff rebuilding at Jackson State is poised for another key offensive addition. Sources tell FootballScoop that Taylor, a former Jackson State star named last month as the Tigers’ heir apparent to the departed Deion Sanders, has tabbed Jason Onyebuagu into an offensive leadership role and to work with the offensive line.
JSU women win SWAC basketball opener
LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State is continuing their dominance of the SWAC. In the Tigers first conference play action they beat Alcorn 59-49. The highlights and postgame sound can be found in the video above.
Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up
The top 25 attended HBCU football games drew close to 1 million fans in 2022. Jackson State and Deion Sanders drove the numbers up. The post Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CBS Sports
Watch Alcorn State vs. Jackson State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Jackson State 1-12; Alcorn State 3-9 The Alcorn State Braves will be returning home after a six-game road trip. The Braves and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 5 p.m. ET Monday at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. Alcorn State won both of their matches against Jackson State last season (65-50 and 61-60) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Jariyah Covington leads Jackson State past Alcorn State
Jariyah Covington's 17 points lead Jackson State over Alcorn State in SWAC Women's play. The post Jariyah Covington leads Jackson State past Alcorn State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson Free Press
Penguin Closed for Good, UMMC Child Health Initiative, More on Local 463
JACKSON — The Penguin Restaurant & Bar (1100 John R. Lynch St.), originally slated to reopen this fall after closing for renovations on Friday, July 8, posted a message to Facebook on Sept. 24 stating that the restaurant will not be reopening. "The Penguin would like to thank you...
WAPT
88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
WAPT
Weather Impact Day: Storms bring threat of damaging winds, tornadoes
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday is a weather impact day, as strong, severe storms are possible. Three rounds of strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday into Tuesday night. The first round went through late morning with storms along a broken line. The second round for the east and southern counties, as well as the Pine Belt, is expected through early evening. Round three moves in late Tuesday along the cold front. Storms should clear by midnight.
Mississippi sees spike in COVID-19 cases during holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Coronavirus cases spiked in Mississippi over the holidays leading into the new year. Dr. Timothy Quinn of Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland said that there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving. With family and friends gathering recently, there is a possibility of you passing a respiratory virus. “Every single […]
Jackson hotel sees drop in revenue after water loss
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The recent loss of water pressure is proving costly for some hotels in Jackson. Homewood Suites at Fondren Medical District has been without running water since Christmas Eve. Management said they’ve lost up to 90% of its daily bookings in the last week. Many guests either canceled their bookings or decided […]
WAPT
‘New Year, New You’ resolution keeps gyms busy
JACKSON, Miss. — It’s the busiest time of the year for the gym because many people are joining up as part of a resolution to lose weight and get in shape. Sticking to a workout routine is one of the most common goals to kickstart the New Year. Employees at Fondren Fitness said they continue to see new members over the years ringing in the New Year, but it takes dedication to make it to the finish line.
WAPT
Up to 10% of Jackson still without water pressure, Henifin says
JACKSON, Miss. — Third-party administrator Ted Henifin said 5-10% of the city of Jackson still doesn't have water pressure. Henifin said Tuesday that water customers affected are mostly in higher elevation areas in south Jackson. Henifin said Monday that he was hopeful that pressure would be restored and more boil water notices lifted by Tuesday or Wednesday, but there was a setback overnight.
WAPT
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
WDAM-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WAPT
MBI assisting in Yazoo County homicide investigation
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was found shot to death in his Yazoo County home. According to a report from Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, family members found Austin Holeman at his home before 10 a.m. Monday. Holeman was declared dead after an ambulance arrived at his home in the Scotland community.
WLBT
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
WAPT
88-year-old activist dies in house fire overnight
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson firefighters are investigating a fatal house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim as 88-year-old...
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
WLBT
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
