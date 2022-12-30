JACKSON, Miss. — It’s the busiest time of the year for the gym because many people are joining up as part of a resolution to lose weight and get in shape. Sticking to a workout routine is one of the most common goals to kickstart the New Year. Employees at Fondren Fitness said they continue to see new members over the years ringing in the New Year, but it takes dedication to make it to the finish line.

