ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Recycle Lady: on the value of recycling and sugar bags

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBY9l_0jzNwlFh00

Dear Recycle Lady,

Recycling takes time, money and thought. Why should we go to all the trouble to recycle? Hesitant Recycler

Dear Hesitant Recycler,

There are many excellent reasons why recycling is worth all the time, money and thought required.

• Recycling turns waste materials into valuable resources.

It protects and conserves natural resources, such as wood, water and minerals.

It reduces the amount of waste that is sent to landfills and incinerators.

It helps to reduce pollution and saves energy.

It reduces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change.

It helps sustain the environment for future generations.

It creates jobs in recycling and manufacturing industries.

Recycling is a multibillion-dollar enterprise that produces multiple employment opportunities. The Recycling Economic Information (REI) Report found that, in a single year, recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 757,000 jobs, $36.6 billion in wages and $6.7 billion in tax revenues. This equates to 1.57 jobs, $76,000 in wages and $14,101 in tax revenues for every 1,000 tons of material recycled.

Dear Recycle Lady,

I love to bake during the holidays; thus, I have many empty sugar and flour bags. Can these bags be recycled? Holiday Baker.

Dear Holiday Baker,

Flour and sugar bags may or may not be recyclable, depending on their inner linings. The lining in flour bags must protect the flour from weevils, moisture and air. This protection is provided by a pouch made of several layers of paper. The inner layer of the pouch may be brown or white paper, or it may be plastic. The flour bags with the inner layer of paper can be recycled. However, the bags with the inner layer of plastic cannot be recycled. The same is true of sugar bags, although the reason for the layers of protection is somewhat different. The inner layer of sugar bags must be airtight, as well as impenetrable to prevent attracting ants. As with flour bags, when the inner layer is paper, the sugar bag is recyclable. When the inner layer is plastic, the bag is not recyclable.
Recyclable flour bags and sugar bags are both recycled with cardboard.

Reminder of pickup days for recycling within the Lewisburg city limits: The first week of 2023 curbside pickup is Monday, January 9, 2023, and every two weeks thereafter. For questions concerning pickup, call Greenworks Recycling at 304-661-7793.

Wishing Everyone a Safe, Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year.

Have questions about recycling, or interesting information about recycling? Send questions or requests to recyclelady@greenbrier-swa.com . Dear Recycle Lady is sponsored jointly by the Greenbrier Recycling Center and Greenworks Recycling.

The post Recycle Lady: on the value of recycling and sugar bags appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Water Company provides service updates

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A service update has been provided by Beckley Water Company as efforts continue to fully restore water service throughout the county. A Monday afternoon update indicates that customers in the Odd area should begin to see their water service returning over the course of the afternoon.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Water crisis raises questions about age of infrastructure in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Management Services Director John Zilinski said county first responders and the private Beckley Water Company are cooperating as water crews restore service throughout the county. On Monday morning, January 2, he said things looked hopeful, with water restored in Cool Ridge, with Josephine and Odd expected to […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall closes after over 40 years

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors. The store’s final day was December 3, 2022. We do not know the exact reason why the store closed. A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Vietnam Vet has special New Year’s Resolution for everyone

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, January 1, 2023, marked the beginning of another New Year and with it comes New Year’s resolutions. From exercising more to spending more time with friends, many people come up with resolutions meant to help them have a better year than the previous. However, not everyone has a resolution meant […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSET

Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Local musician Matt Deal performs at Winterplace Ski Resort

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As skiers took a break from the slopes, a local musician filled the air with his own blend of music. Matt Deal is a singer-songwriter from Bluefield who performed at the Snowdrift Lounge at the Winterplace Ski Resort on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Deal’s performed for almost 17 years and he […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNT-TV

First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
RONCEVERTE, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
628K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy