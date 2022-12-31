Recycle Lady: on the value of recycling and sugar bags

Dear Recycle Lady,

Recycling takes time, money and thought. Why should we go to all the trouble to recycle? Hesitant Recycler

Dear Hesitant Recycler,

There are many excellent reasons why recycling is worth all the time, money and thought required.

• Recycling turns waste materials into valuable resources.

• It protects and conserves natural resources, such as wood, water and minerals.

• It reduces the amount of waste that is sent to landfills and incinerators.

• It helps to reduce pollution and saves energy.

• It reduces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global climate change.

• It helps sustain the environment for future generations.

• It creates jobs in recycling and manufacturing industries.

Recycling is a multibillion-dollar enterprise that produces multiple employment opportunities. The Recycling Economic Information (REI) Report found that, in a single year, recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 757,000 jobs, $36.6 billion in wages and $6.7 billion in tax revenues. This equates to 1.57 jobs, $76,000 in wages and $14,101 in tax revenues for every 1,000 tons of material recycled.

Dear Recycle Lady,

I love to bake during the holidays; thus, I have many empty sugar and flour bags. Can these bags be recycled? Holiday Baker.

Dear Holiday Baker,

Flour and sugar bags may or may not be recyclable, depending on their inner linings. The lining in flour bags must protect the flour from weevils, moisture and air. This protection is provided by a pouch made of several layers of paper. The inner layer of the pouch may be brown or white paper, or it may be plastic. The flour bags with the inner layer of paper can be recycled. However, the bags with the inner layer of plastic cannot be recycled. The same is true of sugar bags, although the reason for the layers of protection is somewhat different. The inner layer of sugar bags must be airtight, as well as impenetrable to prevent attracting ants. As with flour bags, when the inner layer is paper, the sugar bag is recyclable. When the inner layer is plastic, the bag is not recyclable.

Recyclable flour bags and sugar bags are both recycled with cardboard.

Reminder of pickup days for recycling within the Lewisburg city limits: The first week of 2023 curbside pickup is Monday, January 9, 2023, and every two weeks thereafter. For questions concerning pickup, call Greenworks Recycling at 304-661-7793.

Wishing Everyone a Safe, Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year.

