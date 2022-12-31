Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Lake and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Mendocino Interior WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Strongest winds across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
