Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO