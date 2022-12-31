The worth of Solana has been skyrocketing, whereas the remainder of the market is quiet. Will the brand new canine coin, Bonk, save the ecosystem in 2023?. Memecoins led the bull rally in 2021, with the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu making new highs. The market is but once more witnessing a brand new memecoin gaining reputation within the preliminary days of 2023.

17 HOURS AGO