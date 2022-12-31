Read full article on original website
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
LAPD's Officers Have a Drunk Driving Problem
The Los Angeles Police Department spent the holiday season attempting to tackle the widespread issue of drunk driving among its own officers. The LAPD confirmed to KNBC that seven officers were arrested during the first two weeks of December. The arrests served as the impetus for a department-wide bulletin about a sudden increase in alcohol-related arrests within the department, which has been a long-running problem.
LAPD fatally shoot domestic violence suspect in Westlake
The Los Angeles Police Department fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in the Westlake District Monday night. The shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Witmer Street.According to police, the suspect armed himself with a large knife as officers arrived at the scene at about 3:30 p.m. The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, was wanted for a domestic violence restraining order violation. Shortly after officers arrived, he barricaded himself inside a Westlake District apartment. The suspect refused to surrender which resulted in officers using less-lethal weapons which include items like pepper spray and tasers. While the suspect briefly dropped the knife, he eventually picked it back up resulting in officers opening fire on him. He died shortly after. No officers were injured.
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Artesia while on her way to birthday party
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Artesia last week. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Pioneer and Artesia boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Family identified her as 25-year-old […]
Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley...
Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought
A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
Handcuffed man tries to escape from moving police car
Dramatic video from a California freeway captures an attempted prisoner escape. The incarcerated man was being transferred when he kicked out the window of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle. The incident was captured on camera on New Year's Eve.
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year's Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said.
Man’s murder conviction ordered vacated in Torrance murder
LOS ANGELES – A state appeals court panel Tuesday ordered a judge to vacate the murder conviction of one of two men for the killing of a Torrance resident during a robbery at his home more than a decade ago. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of...
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills
Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
South Gate woman speaks out after road rage beating outside Waba Grill
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - The video is brutal. Vivian Gutierrez can be seen bloodied and in a state of shock. She had just been beaten by two Latina women outside a Waba Grill in South Gate. It happened on Dec. 29, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. "I was really shocked because...
1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. Authorities provided no further information.
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death in South Los Angeles
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles on New Year's Day. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning near 20th Street and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Moreno Valley resident Austin Milligan, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, also in his 20s, was hospitalized as a result of the shooting as well, but is said to be in stable condition. Police did not report any arrests in the incident.
County seeks to dismiss suit by family of firefighter murdered at fire station
A judge is expected to hear arguments next week in a lawsuit filed by the family members of a firefighter shot and killed by a coworker at the Acton fire station where they both worked. Jonathan Tatone shot and killed Tory Carlon, a 21-year veteran of the Los Angeles County...
L.A. hospital seeks help identifying patient
Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days. The patient is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium build, greenish-brown eyes and brown hair, officials […]
Man's Body Found on Campus of Los Angeles High School
A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday.
