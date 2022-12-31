Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Heavy rain pummels county; more to come
The first of a salvo of storms set to hit Northern California over the course of a week created chaos across El Dorado County Saturday. The storm, fed by an atmospheric river passing above the state, led to flooded businesses and roads, evacuations, rockslides, sinkholes, uprooted trees and still-to-be-calculated property damage. The greater Sacramento region, including El Dorado County, was under a flood warning from the National Weather Service until Sunday evening.
All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week. Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.
Northern California Storm | Where sandbag stations can be found
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sandbag stations are available in cities across Northern California in the coming days as local officials prepare residents for potential flooding. In El Dorado County, officials are advising residents to bring their own shovels for free sandbags in the following locations Tuesday:. Fire Station 89, 3200...
Thousands of San Joaquin County residents still without power
STOCKTON, Calif. — The series of historic, atmospheric river storms that relentlessly pounded Northern California are still wreaking havoc for thousands of San Joaquin County residents. Inside the Stockton home of Linda Pate, power is out and food in her freezer and refrigerator is going to waste. "We stayed...
Winter Storm: Neighbors help neighbors as county tries to removed downed trees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three days after the New Year's Eve storm, downed trees continue to be a major issue across the area. Sacramento County says people are working around the clock to clear those trees. Dozens of those downed trees and damage from them can be spotted from Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood.
Bakersfield Channel
Elderly couple rescued from flooded California home
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KERO) — The Sacramento region was hit by heavy rain over the weekend, causing issues for many in the area. Those issues extended to an elderly couple in Elk Grove who found their home surrounded by water and had to be rescued. Dan Achondo's mother-in-law and...
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
All San Joaquin County parks close ahead of winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — All Stockton and San Joaquin County parks are being closed to the public due to tree hazards and flooding, according to officials. Rain and wind surfaced tree roots and branches were weakened by years of drought conditions in Stockton. Recent and upcoming storms softened the ground and many trees and other branches are falling, according to city officials.
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Blows up Massive Boulders Blocking Highway 50
With a series of atmospheric rivers triggering flooding and rockslides, Caltrans crews have been hard at work the past two weeks. Several large boulders fell on Highway 50 just east of Kyburz during a storm in El Dorado National Park. Fortunately, none of the boulders struck a vehicle. On Sunday,...
Bakersfield Channel
Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it
SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees. Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5. "Where the levee broke, we...
No traffic restrictions on State Route 99, Caltrans says
Update: 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Caltrans is reporting that there are no longer any traffic restrictions along State Route 99 in Central California or Northern California. Original Story Below (KTXL) — A stretch of Highway 99 in South Sacramento was partially closed due to flooding on Monday night, according to Caltrans. The closure […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Deceased driver found near flooded Hwy. 99, south of EG
Cosumnes firefighters on Jan. 1 recovered a deceased driver who was reported missing near Dillard Road after the overflowing Cosumnes River flooded the rural area south of Elk Grove. A flood caused by a levee failure along that river prompted Caltrans staff to temporarily close nearby Highway 99, between Grant...
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
Tower Bridge reopened after brief closure
Update: 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Tower Bridge has been reopened, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Original Story Below. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department shared on Tuesday that Tower Bridge will be closed in both directions as they work to gain contact with a man armed with a knife on the bridge. […]
Roundabout project on Highway 49 in Auburn aims to make area safer, clear congestion
AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is what many call the gateway to the American River Canyon, but between city traffic and people looking to enjoy hiking or biking in Auburn, things are moving a little slower than usual. It's the second of three projects in Auburn aiming to improve...
Caltrans: All lanes on Hwy 99 in Sacramento reopen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 11:00 p.m. Caltrans said all lanes are back open on Highway 99 at 47th Avenue. Multiple lanes were temporarily closed due to flooding and a pumphouse failure on Martin Luther King Avenue. The pumphouse has since been repaired. Update: 10:10 p.m. More lanes of Highway...
El Dorado County Irrigation District asks people to conserve water amid weather events
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) is asking customers, including those in Placerville, to stop all non-essential water usage. They say water coming into the water treatment plants is very cloudy because its full of ash and mud from the Caldor Fire burn scar. It makes it harder to treat the water and as such reduces the volume of water the district can send into its distribution system.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle
This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. Update: Caltrans announced just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 2 that Highway 99 reopened. The following story published on Jan. 1. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on...
SMUD: Power outages 'near certain' if 50+ mph winds arrive in coming storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District said extended outages "are near certain" if strong winds in the forecast hold true. Thousands of people were impacted by power outages across the Sacramento area after a New Year's Eve storm. For some people, the outages are still lingering. However, SMUD said more than 99% of people who lost power during the storm have had their power restored.
KTVU FOX 2
Fresh snow falls in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
ABC10
