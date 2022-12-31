PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) is asking customers, including those in Placerville, to stop all non-essential water usage. They say water coming into the water treatment plants is very cloudy because its full of ash and mud from the Caldor Fire burn scar. It makes it harder to treat the water and as such reduces the volume of water the district can send into its distribution system.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO