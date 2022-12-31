Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Related
247Sports
UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List
Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
USC signee Malachi Nelson talks recent shoulder surgery and future of Trojan program
Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback and USC signee Malachi Nelson was one of the headliners of this year’s Under Armour Next All-America Game. Unfortunately a recent surgery knocked him out of playing in the event. Nelson is a player we’ve been watching since middle school. He emerged as a full...
247Sports
Column: Cotton Bowl shows USC to be a true Lincoln Riley team in Year 1
Thirteen months of euphoria over the Lincoln Riley hire ended with USC’s 46-45 loss to Tulane in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. After all the sound and fury, USC finds itself the epitome of a Lincoln Riley team. The Trojans were an elite offense all season long and they were elite once more en route to putting up those 45 points against the Green Wave. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams tossed a Cotton Bowl record five touchdown passes and Brenden Rice stepped up magnificently in the absence of top receiver and former Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. The son of Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice had six catches on 11 targets for 174 yards with two touchdowns.
USC signee Zachariah Branch earns MVP honors at Under Armour All-America Game
ORLANDO, Fla. – Team Phantom defeated Team Speed 14-7 in the Under Armour All-America Game on Tuesday. The MVP award went to wide receiver Zachariah Branch who electrified with a 93-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first half. This was not a surprise as Branch is one...
KREM
WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer." Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.
pullmanradio.com
Another Record Smallmouth Bass Caught In Dworshak Reservoir
Another record smallmouth bass has been caught in Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino. Idaho Fish and Game reports that Joey Walton caught a 23.75 inch smalley on December 13th. That set the new catch and release Idaho state record for a smallmouth bass.
WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology speaks on U of I murder suspect arrest
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a statement on the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student from the department who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. “The Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of...
Bonner County Daily Bee
2022: Heartbreak, growth and community
From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student...
Students, former classmates speak out on Idaho murder suspect’s behavior
PULLMAN, Wash. — Bryan Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, lived in an off-campus apartment in Pullman. The parking lot of Kohberger’s complex is always full of cars. Neighbors say there’s a lot of white vehicles, like Hyundai Elantras, the car police were looking for. Many are now in shock after police say the...
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
pullmanradio.com
Washington’s Restrictions On Law Enforcement Forces Pullman PD To Discontinue Another Vehicle Pursuit
Pullman Police were once again forced to end a vehicle pursuit because of Washington’s laws restricting law enforcement. A Pullman Officer tried to make a routine stop for a traffic violation downtown on Friday night around 10:00. The driver failed to pull over and the officer was forced to discontinue the pursuit as required by state law.
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.
KHQ Right Now
'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LEWISTON - On January 1, 2023 at 4:17 p.m., St. Joseph Regional Medical Center welcomed the hospital's first baby of 2023. According to a press release from the hospital, weighing 8 pounds and 8.5 ounces and measuring 21 inches, baby boy Connor was born to Michelle and Andrew Chandler and joins an excited big brother, Liam.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0