ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA 2024 Point Guard Target Tahaad Pettiford Cuts List

Five-star 2024 Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford has cut his list to seven, and UCLA has made the cut. Pettiford is an elite prospect nationally, ranked the No. 21 overall player and a five-star in the 247 Composite and the No. 26 player and a very high four-star in the 247 proprietary rankings. He's a top 3 point guard in the country.
247Sports

Column: Cotton Bowl shows USC to be a true Lincoln Riley team in Year 1

Thirteen months of euphoria over the Lincoln Riley hire ended with USC’s 46-45 loss to Tulane in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. After all the sound and fury, USC finds itself the epitome of a Lincoln Riley team. The Trojans were an elite offense all season long and they were elite once more en route to putting up those 45 points against the Green Wave. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams tossed a Cotton Bowl record five touchdown passes and Brenden Rice stepped up magnificently in the absence of top receiver and former Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. The son of Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice had six catches on 11 targets for 174 yards with two touchdowns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KREM

WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday. In...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Another Record Smallmouth Bass Caught In Dworshak Reservoir

Another record smallmouth bass has been caught in Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino. Idaho Fish and Game reports that Joey Walton caught a 23.75 inch smalley on December 13th. That set the new catch and release Idaho state record for a smallmouth bass.
OROFINO, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology speaks on U of I murder suspect arrest

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Washington State University Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology released a statement on the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old graduate student from the department who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. “The Department  of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University is aggrieved by the alleged horrendous acts of...
PULLMAN, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

2022: Heartbreak, growth and community

From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
MOSCOW, ID
2news.com

Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

'No words can heal the pain': Pennsylvania State Police speaks after extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference shortly after 28-year-old Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition. It's unclear exactly when he'll be transported, but a court order requires it to be within the next 10 days. According to the Moscow Police Department, no specifics will be released due to safety concerns. When he arrives, he'll go to the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPANGLE, WA
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy