Impero Group’s Emmanuel Samson talks to CoinGeek Backstage on making Bataan the Philippines’ blockchain hub

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is looking for new ways to make the digital yuan the primary means of making payments in the country. According to the South China Morning Post, the latest trick in the PBoC’s playbook is borrowing a leaf from AliPay’s red packet feature, which bears similarities to the centuries-old Chinese tradition. Traditionally, Chinese residents send red cash-filled envelopes to family and friends with good wishes ahead of the year.

2 DAYS AGO