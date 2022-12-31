ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktalnews.com

SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
R.A. Heim

One-time payments up to $1,200 coming soon from the state

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
CNET

Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
R.A. Heim

You should have received up to $400 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Did you know that millions of Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months? Maybe you've already noticed this payment from the state on your bank statements. If not, it's a great idea to make sure you haven't already gotten this money. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.
ILLINOIS STATE
