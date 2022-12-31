ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

6abc

Embiid leads 76ers past Pelicans, Williamson hurts hamstring

PHILADELPHIA -- - Zion Williamson dominated the 76ers to the point that coach Doc Rivers said trying to defend the New Orleans big man was like "guarding a fast Shaq." The only thing that could slow down Williamson was a hamstring injury. Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds,...
INDIANA STATE
6abc

Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
6abc

Bills lineman and Temple alum Dion Dawkins speaks about Damar Hamlin

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac...
BUFFALO, NY
6abc

Brian Daboll mum on Giants' Week 18 approach vs. Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants wouldn't disclose on Monday how they're going to handle the regular-season finale with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. It's an important game for the Eagles. The Giants (9-6-1) are locked in as the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Eagles DE Josh Sweat (neck) to be released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field with a neck injury in the first quarter of the20-10 lossSunday to the New Orleans Saints after crashing into fullback Adam Prentice headfirst while making a tackle. He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation but was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

