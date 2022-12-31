Read full article on original website
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 7, 2023
The Crookston Driftbusters Snowmobile Safety Training field day for students 12 and older will be on today at 8:00 a.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. Complete the online class before field day by going to the Minnesota DNR website, dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com. The cost is $24.95. A $5 fee will be paid after completion of the field day training. For more information or to register, call Mike Boucher at 218-280-3385.
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY WILL SPONSOR TWO GIRLS TO ATTEND 77TH ANNUAL MINNESOTA GIRLS STATE SESSION AT BETHEL COLLEGE
The Crookston American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 will again sponsor two girls to attend the 77th Annual Minnesota Girls State Session from June 11-17,2023, at Bethel College. Girls who are currently high school juniors are eligible to be a candidate to attend. All fees are paid. No cost to you personally.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET ON MONDAY TO SWEAR IN NEW COUCNIL MEMBERS AND CROOKSTON FIRE CHIEF
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with the council conducting the Oath of Office for newly elected City Council Members Henry Fischer, Tim Menard, and new Crookston Fire Department Chief Shane Heldstab. The Consent Agenda...
Bruce D. Moses – Obit
Bruce D. Moses, 70, of Crookston, MN, passed away Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at McIntosh Senior Living in McIntosh, MN. A Crookston native, Bruce was born on July 3, 1952 to Duane and Dora (Oien) Moses and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1970. Survivors include...
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS ANNUAL FREE THROW CONTEST WILL BE THIS SUNDAY AT CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL
The annual Knights of Columbus free throw contest is back again at the Crookston High School gymnasium this Sunday, January 8, for all boys and girls ages 9-14. The 51-year-old competition is a free event for all children to participate in to provide an athletic outlet and encourage the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition while testing their basketball shooting skills against students across the region and even the state. The competition will have each competitor shoot fifteen consecutive shots and try to make as many as they can. A line judge will monitor each shooter to ensure the children don’t step over the line when they shoot, a person catching rebounds, and a counter of how many each contestant makes. “Everyone gets a chance to participate. It’s open to boys and girls ages 9 to 14. We use the men’s balls for the older boys and the women’s balls for the younger boys and girls and older girls,” Knights of Columbus member John Bjorgo explained. “The younger boys and girls that are ages 9-11, we put a piece of tape on the floor at the 12’ line instead of shooting from the regular 15’ free throw line. This way, the kids will develop the proper form of throwing the ball.”
Kim Steven Christopherson – Obit
Kim Steven Christopherson, 67, of Crookston passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family. He’d been diagnosed with cancer in October. A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston. Arrangements are with the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston.
CROOKSTON PAINT, GLASS, & FLOORING UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP
Tracy and Chris Forseth have officially become the new owners of the Crookston Paint, Glass, & Flooring Store on the corner of South Main Street and West Robert Street. The couple officially purchased on Tuesday, January 3, after working with the previous owners since August to ensure the proper finances were completed and the succession process was done properly. While the store has been owned for fifty years by members of the Oien family, the family has now given the business away to the Forseths, whom they have known for quite some time. “About 14 or 15 years ago, Kay (Oien) had actually reached out to me asking if I was interested in coming to work for them as I had won over my degree. I have a background in retail merchandising and management, with a concentration in interior decorating, and minors in art and business administration,” new owner Tracy Forseth explained. “Kay reached out to me, and at that time, I really liked my job since it had great benefits, and I wasn’t looking forward to changing careers at that time. However, it was always in the back of my head, and she posted an ad on Facebook, so I reached out to her and asked her what it all entailed. She said it wasn’t quite the right fit for you, and she asked me if I was ever interested in potentially buying if they were going to sell. Their family chose not to take over, and Kay has known me since I was an infant, so it was one of those things that just worked out the way it needed to.”
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING TEAM WILL GET THREE DUALS TONIGHT AT THE MAHNOMEN-WAUBUN DUAL CLASSIC
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team had an 18-day break in December before they wrestled last week in the Rumble on the Red at the Fargo Dome, where they competed very well, finishing 14th of 63 teams!! The Pirates will get back into duals today at the Mahnomen-Waubun Dual Classic at the Mahnomen High School. The Pirates will wrestle Pelican Rapids to start it off at 5:00 PM, followed by about 6:15 PM. They will go against Wadena-Deer Creek and finish it off at about 7:30 PM when they take on the host, Mahnomen-Waubun. The Pirates are 5-2 in duals this year, Pelican Rapids is 1-2 and finished in a tie for 42nd place at the Rumble on the Red. Wadena-Deer Creek is 1-2 in duals thus far, and Mahnomen-Waubun is 3-4 in duals, finished 50th place in the Rumble on the Red, and finished 7th of 9 teams in the Rodd Olson Invitational Tournament in Crookston.
CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL HOLD ON TO BEAT MENAHGA IN SECTION 8AA MATCHUP
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team’s Tanner Giese made a late three-pointer to give his team a two-point lead, and that was the difference in a 54-52 victory over the Menahga Braves in a Section 8AA game played in Menahga. FIRST HALF. Crookston started the game with a...
GRAND FORKS POLICE FIND DECEASED PERSON AT RED RIVER HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT
On January 8, 2023, at about 9:36 a.m. officers of the Grand Forks Police Dept. were dispatched to Red River High School in reference to a deceased person in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male deceased in the parking lot on the southeast side of the school. The Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Police Dept. was called out to investigate as well as the UAS team.
AG INNOVATION CAMPUS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FARMERS UNION ENTERPRISES
The Ag Innovation Campus (AIC) is excited to announce a major sponsorship to ring in the new year. Farmers Union Enterprises, which comprises Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Wisconsin’s Farmers Union organizations, is lending substantial financial support to the future crush and research facility in south Crookston.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 7, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Andrey Anfilofieff, 34, of Bejou, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Michael Allen Alderete, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court – Constructive – disobedience of lawful judgment, order, or process of court. Theodore William Dibblee,41, of Bejou, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession...
CROOKSTON PIRATE BOY’S BASKETBALL LOOK TO STOP A THREE GAME LOSING STREAK AT MENAHGA-ON KROX RADIO
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball squad has lost their last three games and they are 3-6 on the season and have had trouble starting games and before they know it they are 15-20 points behind before they could blink. Defense and a better offense are two areas the Pirates have to improve on and it would come at no better time then their game at Menahga this afternoon after the Pirate Girl’s game with Menahga is over with the boy’s game time slated for 2:30 PM. Menahga is 2-6 on the season and their last game was a 46-45 squeaker over Verndale. The game will be on KROX RADIO right after the boy’s game and also can be heard around the world via internet and go the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.
EGF GIRL’S BASKETBALL ENDS THE GAME ON A 12-2 RUN TO DEFEAT SACRED HEART
The Sacred Heart Eagles played tough, but the East Grand Forks Green Wave Girl’s Basketball team ended the game on a 12-2 run to defeat the Eagles 60-47 on Friday night. FIRST HALF – — It was an excellent start to the game for Sacred Heart as they started on a 6-0 run with a three from Finley Horken, a jumper from Ava Knudson, and a free throw from Ella Adolphson. East Grand Forks started to settle in, and their pressure forced Sacred Heart into some turnovers that allowed the Green Wave to go on an 11-0 run to take an 11-6 lead and force an Eagles timeout with 10:29 remaining in the half. After another Green Wave score from Mya Langerud, Sacred Heart finally put an end to the run with a free throw from Ava Knudson. East Grand Forks continued to slowly build their lead over the next few minutes until they were in front 26-17 with 3:48 remaining. Sacred Heart would hang around though and end the half on a 9-3 run to cut the Green Wave lead down to 29-26 going into the halftime break. Highlighting the run for the Eagles was good free throw shooting, a jumper from Finley Horken, as well as a layup from Audrey Zavoral. Leading the way for Sacred Heart in the first half was Finley Horken with 11 points and Leah Sundby who came off the bench, and as the smallest player on the court grabbed four rebounds and a steal to keep possessions alive for Sacred Heart. East Grand Forks also got good bench production as they were led by Mya Langerud with 11 points and Kylee Mattison who scored 6.
