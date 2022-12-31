Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
PWMania
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022
With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: SmackDown Star Accidentally Busted Open With A Chair, Rushed To The Back
That’s a nasty one. Wrestling is a physical sport that does not often get the credit it deserves for everything that can go wrong. The wrestlers are highly trained and skilled professionals who know what they are doing, but there are times when something might not go as planned. That can often lead to a problem, which is what happened this week in a nasty situation.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Believes Vince McMahon Caused Lars Sullivan To Quit Wrestling
Whilst noting he thought Lars Sullivan was going to be “something special” a WWE Executive has noted that he believes it was the pressure from Vince McMahon which caused him to leave wrestling. Lars Sullivan made his on-screen WWE debut as part of NXT in 2017, and would...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
Longtime Wrestling Announcer Has Tragically Died At 59
A longtime wrestling announcer has tragically died following a long illness. This week, longtime wrestling announcer Don West passed away following a battle with cancer. West, 59, was best known for his work as a wrestling commentator. He worked for NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Seattle and also did work as the color commentator for TNA Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Drops Video Of Herself Partying In India Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things have never been the same again after that incident. It has been over 7 months since that incident, and Banks has more or less moved on from WWE. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why fans find it intriguing that Banks was seen partying in India, ahead of her NJPW debut.
PWMania
Batista and Ric Flair Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown (Photo)
Former WWE star Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair were backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Tampa, Florida. Titus O’Neil, who is now a WWE Global Ambassador, shared photos from the show. O’Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista in one of the photos (Batista). Gerald Brisco is also present. Batista and O’Neil both live in Tampa, so they didn’t have to travel far to attend the show.
PWMania
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
ringsidenews.com
Gunther Was Legit Hurt During WWE SmackDown This Week
You never know what can happen in the ring, and Gunther is no stranger to that unpredictable atmosphere. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. On the December 30th, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Gunther was legitimately injured during a match. According to reports from those in attendance, the injury occurred when Gunther was thrown against the ropes, causing him to land awkwardly and hurt his leg.
Jon Moxley promo set for AEW Dynamite
Moxley is set to speak on this week's Dynamite in Seattle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of 2022
On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he named Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his wrestler of 2022. “I know he hasn’t wrestled a lot, but his work has been...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
