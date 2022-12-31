Read full article on original website
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
2news.com
Two adults, two children displaced after house fire in Lemmon Valley
Two adults and two children are displaced after Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue crews knocked down a home fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. The fire was reported on the 8900 block of Limnol St in Lemmon Valley around 8:15 p.m. Officials tell us the fire was limited to one...
2news.com
Police Monitoring Truckee River, More Wintry Weather on the Way
Winter storms are affecting northern Nevada residents in many ways during the first month of 2023. The Sparks Police HOPE Team (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Team) recently posted warnings of potential flooding around the Truckee River and other flood prone areas of the city, in order to promote river safety before a storm hit on December 31, 2022.
mynews4.com
Man arrested for open murder after late night shooting on Wedekind Road in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars facing open murder charges after a shooting in Reno late Monday night. Just after 11 p.m. on January 2, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 1600 block of Wedekind Road.
2news.com
Dayton Warming Shelter Closed
The warming shelter in Dayton at the Dayton Senior Center located at 320 Old Dayton Valley Rd closed at 5 p.m. today, according to officials with Lyon County. The county says NV Energy has restored power to the majority of Dayton and Mound House residents and businesses. Lyon County says...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prep for winter storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for the winter storm later this week. The U.S. National Weather Service in Reno says: “A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for the Lake Tahoe Area, Mono County, and Lassen-Plumas-E. Sierra Counties.”
Update On Condition Of Jeremy Renner Following Snow Plow Accident
He suffered from 'blunt chest trauma' and other injuries.
2news.com
Douglas and Storey County asking area residents to prepare for next winter storm
Storey and Douglas County is asking residents to make plans for additional impacts due to the latest winter storm warnings starting Wednesday, Jan. 4. As efforts continue to remove snow and restore power, Douglas County urges residents to prepare for the next round of winter storms. According to the US...
2news.com
Woman in Critical Condition After Fight, Sparks Police Investigating
Sparks Police are investigating a fight that left one woman in critical condition on New Year's Day. Police say they found the unidentified woman unresponsive at the bus stop at Glendale Avenue and Rock Blvd. around 4 p.m. Officers performed CPR on the woman who was then transported to Renown...
KOLO TV Reno
Woman hospitalized after fight at bus stop
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a fight at a bus stop on New Year’s Day. Around 4:00 p.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the bus stop on Glendale Ave. and Rock Blvd. for reports of a fight between two women.
2news.com
Heavy Snow Closes Roads and Makes for Dangerous Driving Conditions
All the snow the storm brought in yesterday, sure is pretty to look at but it makes driving a little more difficult. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to heavy snow packed on the streets, as crews are out working to clear them and make roads safer to drive on.
FOX Reno
One person injured in shooting in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Reno. The shooting happened on New Year's Day at the Siegel Suites Nevadan. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Reno Police Department officers are on scene searching for the suspect.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
2news.com
Some Major Roads And Highways Reopen After Winter Storm
Even though the roads are clear, black ice remains a possible issue for drivers. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to...
KMPH.com
Heavy, wet snow causes power outages in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A massive winter storm caused thousands of power outages across Nevada. More than 7,500 NV Energy customers were without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told KRNV they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point,...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Shooting Investigation
Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone in northeast Reno. The investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive to be held at The Atlantis on Wednesday and Thursday
Coming out of the winter holiday weeks, the lowest blood donation period of the year, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is calling all eligible donors to help us kick-off the New Year for patients during National Blood Donor Month in January. The 37th annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive at...
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 3, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Power company workers made a big dent in the number of outages overnight, with 657 homes and businesses reported to be without power at 6:30 a.m. That’s down from 1,541 at 5 a.m. There are still 71 outages to repair, and estimates remain 4-7 p.m. today, but it’s progress.
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
