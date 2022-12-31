West-Current Conditions
West Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, December 30, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albuquerque, NM;Mostly clear;41;N;7;67%
Anchorage, AK;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;84%
Billings, MT;Cloudy;33;WSW;18;45%
Boise, ID;Cloudy;37;SE;4;93%
Casper, WY;Cloudy;30;WSW;16;74%
Cheyenne, WY;Mostly clear;37;W;29;45%
Denver, CO;Mostly cloudy;28;S;3;80%
Fairbanks, AK;Mostly cloudy;-13;NNW;1;82%
Grand Junction, CO;Cloudy;30;N;1;92%
Helena, MT;Mostly cloudy;36;W;3;52%
Honolulu, HI;Cloudy;74;ENE;9;74%
Juneau, AK;Fog;32;Calm;0;100%
Las Vegas, NV;Cloudy;49;N;3;76%
Long Beach, CA;Cloudy;59;SSE;5;86%
Los Angeles, CA;Cloudy;58;SE;2;90%
Olympia, WA;Mostly cloudy;44;S;9;92%
Phoenix, AZ;Clear;52;NE;1;88%
Portland, OR;Cloudy;45;S;2;93%
Reno, NV;Rain;46;WSW;6;88%
Roswell, NM;Clear;44;SW;9;59%
Sacramento, CA;Showers;60;SSW;8;78%
Salt Lake City, UT;Showers;42;S;13;78%
San Diego, CA;Cloudy;56;NE;1;93%
San Francisco, CA;Showers;58;SW;7;98%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Mostly clear;46;S;13;88%
Spokane, WA;Fog;35;NNE;3;84%
Tucson, AZ;Mostly clear;47;ENE;1;88%
