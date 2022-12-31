Central-Current Conditions
Central Region Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Saturday, December 31, 2022
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Clear;52;Calm;0;76%
Baton Rouge, LA;Mostly cloudy;61;E;2;91%
Bismarck, ND;Fog;15;ESE;5;91%
Chicago, IL;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;1;88%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Mostly cloudy;54;S;8;61%
Des Moines, IA;Mostly clear;29;ENE;5;85%
Dodge City, KS;Clear;34;SSE;15;81%
Duluth, MN;Cloudy;13;SW;2;85%
El Paso, TX;Clear;47;W;4;75%
Fargo, ND;Cloudy;19;SSE;5;91%
Houston, TX;Mostly clear;58;N;1;93%
Kansas City, MO;Clear;34;E;5;81%
Little Rock, AR;Mostly cloudy;50;N;1;88%
Madison, WI;Partly cloudy;18;N;1;96%
Milwaukee, WI;Mostly cloudy;30;NW;7;74%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Fog;20;SE;7;91%
New Orleans, LA;Showers;59;NNE;1;94%
Oklahoma City, OK;Clear;42;S;4;76%
Omaha, NE;Clear;30;SSE;9;88%
San Antonio, TX;Clear;51;NW;1;84%
Sioux Falls, SD;Clear;31;S;12;72%
Springfield, IL;Mostly cloudy;28;ESE;5;92%
St. Louis, MO;Mostly cloudy;37;N;1;97%
Tulsa, OK;Clear;36;ENE;1;88%
Wichita, KS;Mostly clear;39;SSE;4;80%
