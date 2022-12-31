Read full article on original website
Related
Ninth Street/Arbor Avenue traffic signals going down in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, the City of Bismarck’s engineering department will be taking the traffic signals on the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Avenue out of service. At approximately 10:00 a.m. on January 5, city crews will be placing covers over the traffic signals at the intersection and installing stop signs on […]
UPDATE: Mandan Police find missing woman safe
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 9:15 a.m. Monica has been located and is okay according to the Mandan Police Department. ORIGINAL STORY: Jan. 2, 10:30 a.m. MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The Mandan Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing woman, 32-year-old Monica Acevedo. According to Mandan Police, Monica was last contacted on December […]
Bismarck Event Center vendors face problem with liquor liability
Thomas says there was no warning that liquor companies would be pulling out. And that they would be denied liquor liability coverage.
KFYR-TV
Bond set at $75,000 for Bismarck man accused of attempted murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $75,000 for a Bismarck man accused of stabbing a 32-year-old. Prosecutors said in Dec. 2022, 28-year-old Chad Blevins entered a Bismarck residence and stabbed a man before leaving the scene. The man was treated at the hospital. Police said Blevins and the victim had a personal history that may have led to the altercation.
740thefan.com
Driver okay after he hits moose with pickup
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck man escaped serious injury after he struck a moose with his pickup. Steve Fleckenstein, 50, was heading home from work at the Falkirk Mine around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he hit the bull moose on U.S. Highway 83 between Baldwin and Wilton. Burleigh County...
Due To Staffing Issues Bismarck’s Bucks To Close Part Of The Week
It was announced recently that Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse's General Manager and owner Brad Erickson would be retiring after their annual New Year's Eve bash. Brad Erickson has been at the helm of Borrowed Bucks since its inspection and before that, he managed the night club Shades. Overall Erickson has been managing clubs for 37 years.
In Case You Missed It: New Year’s 2023 Edition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — 2023 Has officially begun! As the new year dawns on us, many of us are looking forward to 365 days of better times. As much as we all want to celebrate the new year, though, it’s important to discuss the events of the week leading up to it. Here are the […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck water utility rates to be discussed in open houses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s possible your water bill will be going up in the years ahead... and change is on the way. The city of Bismarck is taking a second look at its water utility rates. City commissioners will be hosting two open house discussions for the public to weigh in on new rate options.
KFYR-TV
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office search for missing man; last seen in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man. Brody Byrum is missing out of Beulah. He’s 18 years old, 6-foot-4 and has blue eyes and brown hair. County officials say he was last seen on Monday afternoon...
Several new shops in the works in Bismarck for 2023
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — From a coffee shop, to some new apartments and even a giant fun zone for kids.There are several big projects in the works for 2023 around Bismarck.On one of the chilliest months of the year, the ball is rolling for several projects around the capital city. A new Mills Fleet Farm […]
KFYR-TV
Steele Mad Moves LLC roller rink closer to opening
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The wait is almost over for residents to lace up skates at Mad Moves LLC in Steele. The indoor roller rink is almost 70 percent done with its construction. The rink will also house a cafe and gym and will be mostly family-run. Once the rink...
KFYR-TV
Mandan business owner offers free guitar lessons for veterans
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Mandan Business owner is hoping to help veterans deal with their emotions through music, not just listening, but actually learning to play. His mission is called G-LOT. Chris McCrory and Gino Jose are finding tranquility through these chords, and their lessons mean more to them...
KFYR-TV
Looking back at North Dakota’s coldest temperatures on record
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are no strangers to the cold here in North Dakota. Earlier in December, much of the state dipped to sub-zero temperatures. For many, this came as a chilly shock. But were those temperatures the coldest the state has ever seen?. North Dakota is known for...
KFYR-TV
Equipment piles up snow at Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With all the snow in Bismarck recently, the Kirkwood Mall had to get creative with its snow removal. The overflow area was capped. So heavy equipment crews moved on top of the snow piles and stacked it higher than normal. The move was made to prevent hauling the snow away which would cost the mall more money.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Park Board interviewing to fill open seat
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- The Bismarck Park Board will soon interview the final candidates in the running to fill an open seat. Commissioner Wayne Munson resigned from the Park Board when he was elected to the Burleigh County Commission in November. The application period for the seat has now closed. Candidates...
One North Dakota Lake Stays Warm & Open Year Round
Tired of ice fishing and all this snow this winter?. In most cases, unless you have a track machine you are not getting around easily on our frozen lakes this winter in North Dakota. Longing for days on the water in a boat instead of an ice house?. Did you...
KFYR-TV
Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many like to celebrate and ring in the New Year with friends, family, and a few drinks. Combating drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve is a challenge every year. Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft will be working later hours this weekend in...
Bismarck man with 108 Misdemeanors arrested for terrorizing with a hatchet at N. Bismarck Simonson
When police arrived, Iron Road denied engaging in a verbal altercation with the clerk and said he did not ever have a hatchet.
Former Bismarck Mayor starts water bill petition
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Have you noticed the price hike in property taxes and water bills locally? If so, you’re not alone: one resident of the city has certainly taken notice, and plans to do something about it. Former Bismarck Mayor Marlan Haakenson (who served in the position from 1986-1990) stopped by KX’s station to […]
These are the highest-paying business jobs in Bismarck
STACKER — Business is booming here in Bismarck — or, at least, business jobs are. With plenty of programs ranging from new departments to new local operations opening up around the city, it only makes sense that more business jobs would spring up as well. But in terms of these business jobs, which ones bring […]
Comments / 0