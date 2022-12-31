ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo girls stun San Marin to win West Coast Jamboree title

By GUS MORRIS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
The Maria Carrillo girls basketball team picked up its best win of the season Friday, 41-35 over San Marin, to win the Topaz Division of the West Coast Jamboree.

Leyna Gorauskas had 15 points and eight rebounds and was named the tournament MVP while Jillian Ebner earned all-tournament honors and had four points and 11 rebounds for the Pumas (10-4), who have now won six in a row.

The 35 points are a season-low for the Mustangs (10-3), considered a top-10 team in the entire North Coast Section. Normally a dangerous team from beyond the arc, San Marin didn’t hit its first three until the second half.

Maria Carrillo, the No. 3 team in The Press Democrat’s top five, will open North Bay League-Oak play next week at No. 1 Cardinal Newman (9-6) on Wednesday before another tough battle with No. 4 Ukiah (10-4) on Friday.

Both Ukiah and Cardinal Newman lost their West Coast Jamboree finales Friday.

The Wildcats fell 54-50 to Freedom-Oakley in the championship of the Pearl Division, while Cardinal Newman lost to Oakland Tech 70-55 in the third-place game of the Platinum Division, the highest division in the 14-tournament field.

Montgomery also came up short in its West Coast Jamboree championship, falling 50-42 to Cosumnes Oaks in the Ruby Division.

Kaia Eubanks, who earned all-tournament honors, led the Vikings (5-6) with 16 points while Emily Mathis added 11. Elle Picard also earned all-tournament honors.

Boys basketball

No. 2 Windsor nearly stumbled in its NBL-Oak opener but rallied in the second half for a 53-44 win over Maria Carrillo on Friday.

The Jaguars (11-4, 1-0) trailed 26-23 at the half but outscored the Pumas (3-8, 0-2) 14-4 in the third to retake the lead for good. Jayden Russotti scored 20 points and Josh Geist added 10 for Windsor, which was missing star Finn Grace, who was absent with a minor injury.

Cooper Wood scored 14 points to lead the Pumas, who will look to bounce back at No. 4 Montgomery (11-4, 0-1) on Tuesday.

Cloverdale took third in Head Royce’s tournament with a 45-42 win over Crystal Springs Upland on Friday. Casey Lemley, named to the all-tournament team, scored 13 points and Caden Axell added 12 for the Eagles (9-2). North Central League I play ramps up next week with games at Lower Lake (5-5) and Fort Bragg (0-5).

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

