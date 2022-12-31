KNOXVILLE — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Tennessee smacked Mississippi State 87-53 in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball mismatch Tuesday night. The Vols (12-2, 2-0) had five players score in double figures in winning for the 24th...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO