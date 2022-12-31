ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

No. 8 Vols hammer Bulldogs for 24th straight win at home

KNOXVILLE — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Tennessee smacked Mississippi State 87-53 in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball mismatch Tuesday night. The Vols (12-2, 2-0) had five players score in double figures in winning for the 24th...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

No. 8 Vols host Bulldogs in SEC matchup

KNOXVILLE — No. 8 Tennessee puts its perfect home record on the line Tuesday night when Mississippi State visits Thompson-Boling Arena for a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup. The Vols (12-2, 1-0) and Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) meet at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Vols run over Tide for 500th win at TBA

KNOXVILLE — No. 500 was a runaway. Tennessee never trailed in Sunday’s 89-76 Southeastern Conference victory over Alabama, the women’s basketball program’s 500th win at Thompson-Boling Arena.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy